PREP BASEBALL: Hughes’ outing helps Panthers down Bears

Collinsville’s Dalton Hughes struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits in a 6-1 victory against Plainview on Saturday.
Hughes threw 14 first-pitch strikes and 72 total strikes in a complete game. He collected two hits and scored two runs in three plate appearances.
Jacob Jones finished with a double, adding three RBIs and scoring a run for the Panthers. Malachi Orr had two hits and an RBI and Myles Underwood added a double.
Collinsville left seven runners stranded.
Tristan Willingham struck out seven and walked five, while allowing six runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Bears.
Plainview was limited to three hits.
The Panthers took a 4-1 lead in the third inning, before tacking on a run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Appalachian pulled away from Collinsville with five runs in the eighth inning en route to a 13-8 win Saturday.
Collinsville led 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Kaleb Jones and Hughes scored on a Jacob Jones double. Appalachian plated a run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice.
Appalachian pushed across six runs in the seventh to tie the game at 8 on three singles, a ground out and a double.
Chase Payne scored two runs behind two hits and two RBIs for Appalachian. Max Glaze collected two hits, two RBIs and scored a run, Dalton Lancaster added two runs on two hits and Landon Snow finished with four RBIs.
Jacob Jones finished with three RBIs on two hits and scored a run for the Panthers. Orr chipped in three hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Kaleb Jones added three runs on two hits with an RBI.
Kaleb Jones struck out six and walked five in 6 2/3 innings, while allowing seven hits for eight runs.
Collinsville began the weekend by routing Ider 21-6 on Friday night.
The Panthers finished the game with 16 hits.
Jacob Jones scored three runs on three hits with five RBIs. James DeBoard had three hits for three runs with two RBIs, Garrett Skelton scored three runs on three hits with an RBI and Orr finished with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Ider’s Peyton Hood had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Dylan Avery added two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Here’s a look at how other DeKalb County baseball teams fared this weekend:
Geraldine 10, Crossville 0
Jake Peppers and Drew Fowler combined to throw a no-hitter in Geraldine’s win against Crossville.
Peppers struck out eight and with one walk in 3 innings, and Fowler added 2 innings in relief, striking out four.
The Bulldogs led 7-0 after two innings and added three additional runs in the fourth.
Peppers had two hits and scored two runs at the plate for Geraldine. Levi Martin added two hits, three RBIs and scored a run and Will Rogers chipped in two RBIs.
Spring Garden 13, Ider 4
Spring Garden raced to a 4-0 lead in the first inning en route to a win against Ider in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.
Peyton Hood batted 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs for the Hornets. Alex Godwin doubled for one of Ider’s six hits.
The Hornets left seven runners stranded on base.
Hood struck out 10 batters and walked one on the mound for Ider. He allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in 6 innings.
In Ider’s second game, Cedar Bluff erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning to beat the Hornets 16-6.
Hood, Dylan Avery and Andrew Blevins each doubled for the Hornets, which finished the game with 10 hits.
Ider trailed 4-1 entering the fifth inning, before the Hornets rallied to take a 6-4 advantage.
But Cedar Bluff put the game out of reach with its nine-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning.
Sylvania 7, Sardis 5
Sylvania’s defense held off Sardis after three late-inning runs in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader.
The Rams raced to a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but Sardis added drama with three runs in the seventh to make it a two-score game.
Sardis plated runs on a single and an error with two outs in play in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended with a fly out to center field.
Sawyer Hughes led the Rams at the plate with two runs and a run scored, Riley Johnson tripled and scored a run and Gareth Anderson doubled with two RBIs and scored two runs.
In Game 2, Sardis captured an early lead and defeated the Rams 18-4.
Sylvania led 1-0 in the top of the first inning after Angel Fernandez grounded to third, scoring Elijah Gurley.
But Sardis responded quickly with 12 runs in the bottom of the inning and made it an insurmountable lead at 18-4 in the third.
Keenan Wilbanks and Anderson plated two runs apiece for Sylvania.
Plainview 17, Appalachian 6
Tristan Willingham doubled twice with four RBIs and scored five runs in a 4-for-4 performance in Plainview’s runaway win against Appalachian on Saturday.
Willingham doubled on a line drive to left field to give the Bears a 1-0 lead in the first inning. He scored on an error from third to extend the lead to 2-0 to end the top of the first inning.
Appalachian took the lead at 3-2 behind a single in the second inning, but the Bears surged ahead 6-3 with four runs in the third.
Plainview ran away with a nine-run fifth inning. Willingham doubled to score Tyler Swanson, pushing the Bears into a 9-5 lead. They added runs behind forced walks and errors to stretch the lead to 17-5 before Appalachian ended the half-inning on a ground out.
Noah White added two hits and an RBI for Plainview and Eli Johnson scored two runs.
With all of their scoring success, the Bears still left 11 runners on base.
White pitched 4 innings in the win, surrendering six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Fyffe 9, Ashville 4
Will Stephens tripled and Eli Benefield and Tanner Cowart each doubled for Fyffe in a win against Ashville in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader.
Stephens batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored two runs for the Red Devils, and Benefield batted 3 for 5 with three hits, three RBIs and scored a run. Cowart added two hits and scored a run.
Koby Harris allowed three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 2 innings. Parker Godwin added 3 innings, striking out seven and walking four while surrendering one hit for one run. Cowart closed the game with 2 innings, striking out three and walking one with no allowed runs on one hit.
Ashville left nine runners on base.
In Game 1, Ashville nabbed an early advantage and shut out Fyffe 5-0.
Harris doubled for the Red Devils’ lone hit. They left six runners on base.
Ike Rowell and Cowart combined for five strikeouts and three earned runs on the mound for Fyffe.
