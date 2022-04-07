Plainview ranks third in 3A; Geraldine is sixth

In the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school softball rankings, Plainview posted at No. 3 in 3A and No. 6 in the classification.
Fort Payne ranked ninth in 6A, and Ider was 10th in 2A, rounding out DeKalb County appearances this week.
Mobile Christian (34-3) topped the 3A rankings and Beulah (28-5) was second. Plainview maintained a 16-4 record when the rankings were released Thursday, and Geraldine had a 12-5 record.
In 6A, Athens (23-3) posted as the top-ranked team. Hartselle (26-4-1) was selected as the No. 2-ranked team and Helena (19-3-3) was third. Fort Payne’s record was 19-7 upon the release of the rankings.
Pisgah (10-5) claimed the top spot in 2A, with Hatton (22-9) ranking second and Orange Beach (11-6) third. Ider maintained a 15-8-1 record as of Thursday morning.
This week’s ASWA softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-2-1)
2. Fairhope (26-2-1)
3. Thompson (23-3)
4. Austin (27-5-1)
5. Bob Jones (20-5-1)
6. Central-Phenix City (23-5)
7. Vestavia Hills (26-7)
8. Daphne (28-5-1)
9. Hoover (19-7)
10. Spain Park (23-5-2)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (20-5), Enterprise (17-5), Oak Mountain (10-8-1), Smiths Station (17-13), Sparkman (19-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (23-3)
2. Hartselle (26-4-1)
3. Helena (19-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (23-4-1)
5. Wetumpka (26-7)
6. Mortimer Jordan (18-6-1)
7. Scottsboro (13-5-1)
8. Springville (19-6)
9. Fort Payne (19-7)
10. Baldwin County (13-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (12-13), Chelsea (8-10), Gardendale (12-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-11-1), McAdory (18-10), Muscle Shoals (13-5), Pell City (22-7-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (28-6)
2. Tallassee (16-5)
3. Brewbaker Tech (23-1)
4. Satsuma (22-7)
5. Elmore County (17-8)
6. Rehobeth (18-6-1)
7. West Point (16-7)
8. Ardmore (12-6)
9. Moody (19-11-1)
10. Douglas (20-4)
Others nominated: Andalusia (17-12), Brewer (16-9), Charles Henderson (16-12), Corner (10-10), Guntersville (10-9), Holtville (12-4), Sardis (10-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (17-7)
2. Cleburne County (12-6)
3. White Plains (22-4)
4. North Jackson (20-7)
5. Brooks (18-4)
6. Northside (18-8)
7. West Morgan (19-6-1)
8. Rogers (7-5)
9. Geneva (14-6)
10. Madison County (12-11-2)
Others nominated: American Christian (10-9), Dale County (19-13), DAR (13-7), Haleyville (7-9-3), Hamilton (12-9), Madison Academy (9-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (34-3)
2. Beulah (28-5)
3. Plainview (16-4)
4. Wicksburg (21-7)
5. Houston Academy (23-6)
6. Geraldine (12-5)
7. Prattville Christian (14-6)
8. Piedmont (12-7)
9. Pleasant Valley (18-11-1)
10. Opp (17-7)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (17-4), Colbert Heights (12-4), Flomaton (9-5), Glencoe (19-8), Lauderdale County (13-12), Oakman (10-4-1), T.R. Miller (19-13), Winfield (20-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (10-5)
2. Hatton (22-9)
3. Orange Beach (11-6)
4. Mars Hill Bible (18-1)
5. Leroy (24-5)
6. G.W. Long (10-5)
7. Spring Garden (10-6)
8. Sumiton Christian (12-13)
9. Randolph County (18-6)
10. Ider (15-8-1)
Others nominated: Ariton (17-7), B.B. Comer (12-10), Falkville (14-6), Fayetteville (11-8), Lamar County (12-11), Vincent (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (12-5)
2. Holy Spirit (17-5)
3. Skyline (6-6)
4. Athens Bible (10-6)
5. Waterloo (11-3)
6. Appalachian (5-3)
7. South Lamar (8-11)
8. Sweet Water (13-10)
9. Belgreen (11-8)
10. Cedar Bluff (14-6-2)
Others nominated: Millry (16-9), Ragland (10-11-2), Red Level (10-8), Woodland (9-12-1).
AISA
1. Abbeville Christian (20-3)
2. Glenwood (23-9)
3. Southern Academy (22-5)
4. Hooper Academy (25-6)
5. Clarke Prep (16-8)
6. Patrician Academy (20-7)
7. Macon East (17-10)
8. Chambers Academy (13-4)
9. Evangel Christian (16-6)
10. Bessemer Academy (12-8)
Others nominated: Fort Dale (9-10-2).
