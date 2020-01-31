Fyffe boys remain at No. 2 in ASWA rankings

The Fyffe boys remained locked at No. 2 in Class 2A after the release of this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings.
The Red Devils trail only LaFayette, the last remaining undefeated team in Class 2A, in the ASWA rankings. The Devils extended their win streak to 11 games after a 78-66 win against Sylvania in their regular-season finale Thursday night. It was their 28th win of the season.
Plainview dropped from the top spot on Class 3A for the first time this season in this week’s rankings. After taking a 78-71 loss to Fyffe in the championship game of the DeKalb County Tournament on Jan. 18, the Bears produced a three-game win streak, which included two wins against Spring Garden and a win against Westbrook Christian.
Plainview took its fourth loss of the season, 87-54, at Class 6A Buckhorn on Tuesday, before earning an 80-50 win against North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
Here’s a look at this week’s ASWA boys rankings in their entirety:
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook (26-2)
2. Lee-Montgomery (24-1)
3. Fairhope (18-4)
4. Hoover (21-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
6. Oak Mountain (18-8)
7. Bob Jones (22-7)
8. Sparkman (19-10)
9. Thompson (20-9)
10. Austin (19-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-7), Huntsville (3-24*), Mary Montgomery (16-6).
*--Record includes forfeits.
Class 6A
1. Pinson Valley (23-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (22-2)
3. Huffman (25-3)
4. Hartselle (22-5)
5. Northridge (24-4)
6. Lee-Huntsville (14-8)
7. Helena (21-7)
8. Oxford (18-8)
9. Baldwin Co. (17-5)
10. Albertville (21-4)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (17-6), Buckhorn (20-9), Carver-Montgomery (15-8), Eufaula (22-5), Hazel Green (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Muscle Shoals (17-7).
Class 5A
1. Fairfield (22-4)
2. Ramsay (20-7)
3. Woodlawn (19-8)
4. Wenonah (17-9)
5. East Limestone (19-6)
6. Lawrence Co. (22-4)
7. Pleasant Grove (13-5)
8. Tallassee (23-4)
9. St. Paul’s (16-7)
10. Greenville (18-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (16-5), Brewbaker Tech (17-9), Carroll-Ozark (3-26*), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-9), Guntersville (17-7), LeFlore (16-9), Marbury (21-8), Sylacauga (19-9).
*--Record includes forfeits.
Class 4A
1. Talladega (20-4)
2. Williamson (20-4)
3. Sumter Central (19-4)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (23-4)
5. UMS-Wright (22-5)
6. Good Hope (23-3)
7. Montevallo (21-6)
8. Anniston (16-8)
9. Jacksonville (17-4)
10. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (21-5), BTW-Tuskegee (17-7), Clarke Co. (15-6), Danville (16-7), Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5), Oneonta (20-5), White Plains (18-11).
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (21-3)
2. Plainview (25-4)
3. Thomasville (15-1)
4. Mobile Chr. (19-7)
5. Lauderdale Co. (18-7)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Oakman (19-5)
8. Pike Co. (17-5)
9. Pike Road (18-5)
10. New Hope (17-7)
Others nominated: Dadeville (14-7), Saks (14-7), St. Michael (14-8).
Class 2A
1. LaFayette (24-0)
2. Fyffe (28-2)
3. Vincent (20-2)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-6)
5. Southeastern-Blount (18-3)
6. Tanner (16-5)
7. Calhoun (14-12)
8. J.U. Blacksher (21-3)
9. Geneva Co. (20-5)
10. Westbrook Chr. (17-11)
Others nominated: Barbour Co. (20-9), Red Bay (16-5), Sacred Heart (12-14), Sand Rock (16-9), Sheffield (17-7).
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
2. Cornerstone-Birmingham (18-7)
3. Keith (20-6)
4. Skyline (25-3)
5. Covenant Chr. (21-2)
6. Lanett (15-9)
7. Belgreen (23-5)
8. Francis Marion (19-6)
9. Jacksonville Chr. (18-5)
10. Florala (19-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (16-4), Georgiana (19-6), Lindsay Lane (19-10), Millry (15-4), Spring Garden (19-5), Whitesburg Chr. (14-9).
AISA
1. Evangel Chr. (24-1)
2. Autauga Aca. (12-3)
3. Southern Aca. (20-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (17-4)
5. Lee-Scott (17-4)
6. Glenwood (19-8)
7. Chambers Aca. (15-3)
8. Lakeside (13-6)
9. Edgewood (13-8)
10. Heritage Chr. (19-5)
Others nominated: Bessemer Aca. (10-8), Macon-East (17-12), Monroe Aca. (11-4), Morgan Aca. (13-7), Pike Liberal Arts (13-8).
