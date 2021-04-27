The Collinsville boys beat Weaver 10-1 in the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A-3A soccer playoffs in Collinsville on Monday.
Roberto Diaz scored six goals for the Panthers, a postseason record at Collinsville High School.
Luis Ailon, Christopher Corona, Roberto Carlos and Bryant Parker scored one goal each. Tristan Gallegos had four assists.
The Panthers travel to Tanner for the second round. Match time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
