Fort Payne track and field athletes got on the podium in multiple events at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Lennon Ibsen earned individual state championships in the Class 6A girls triple jump and pole vault, highlighting Fort Payne’s participation in the season finale at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday night.
Ibsen, a senior, won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 5 ¾ inches, less than a foot better than runner-up Khadira Gipson of Northridge. Ibsen also won the pole vault as the first of four competitors to clear 11 feet. Northridge’s Leah Dendy was runner-up, with Homewood teammates Brooke Walden and Jordan Reaves tied for third.
“I am extremely proud of Lennon for how hard she has worked both on the track and in the jumping pits,” Fort Payne head coach Selena Penton said. “We knew she would likely be on the podium in both events. Seeing her win the gold in two individual events was surreal.”
According to Fort Payne High School track and field records, Ibsen became the third track and field athlete to win multiple state championships at one state meet. Marcie Harris won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races at the state indoor meet in 1990. Michael Dryer won the 1600- and 3200-meter races at state meets in 1991 and 1992.
Penton said consistency was key in Ibsen’s success this weekend, especially in the pole vault.
“Lennon did not have any fouls prior to her jumps at 11 (feet), 6 (inches), while her competitors did. All four remaining jumpers went out at 11-6, so it was ultimately her consistency at clearing prior bars on the first attempt that won her the gold,” Penton said.
“(Ibsen) has also been consistent in the triple jump, jumping over 35 feet twice prior to the state meet. Her goal for this indoor season was 36 feet, which she accomplished on Friday, setting a new Fort Payne High School record.
“...She has improved her jump by 7 feet and also holds the school record in that event. That is due to her hard work and dedication to perfecting her technique.”
Ibsen joined the track and field team as a sophomore, having her practice time cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Penton said she remembered Ibsen just trying to jump the qualifying height of 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault during her first indoor season. She recorded 29 feet—short by state championship standards—in the triple jump at the indoor state meet.
As a senior, Ibsen consistently jumps 11 feet in the pole vault and holds the school record.
Another highlight for Fort Payne at the state meet was Aubrey Evans, who had an individual state runner-up finish in the high jump, leaping 5 feet, 4 inches. McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Ella Keaton (5 feet, 7 inches) won the event.
Last year was Evans’ first year on the track team. Penton said she is one of the most improved athletes the Fort Payne track and field program has ever fostered.
Evans jumped 4 feet, 6 inches at her first track meet in March 2021. She now jumps 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump and holds the Fort Payne High School record.
“It has been amazing to watch her progression over the last few months at practice and competition,” Penton said of Evans. “She is extremely coachable. Aubrey has proven to be a real asset to the program and I am looking forward to seeing how many inches she can add to that jump before May.”
The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega added a runner-up finish of 9:52.46 on Friday, a new indoor school record. Mountain Brook won the title, clocking in at 9:43.92.
“This team is determined to break the overall outdoor school record by May,” Penton said. “Each member has shown improvements over the course of the season and I believe they will continue to do so as the outdoor season approaches.”
The Fort Payne girls 4x200-meter relay team of Ibsen, Madisyn Hill, Ruthie Jones and Lydie Varnadore also set a new school record of 1:51 at the state competition.
Two seventh-graders qualified for the state meet in individual events: Kyndal Hughes in the 3200-meter run and Varnadore in the 60-meter hurdles, showing promise for the future of the Fort Payne program.
Here are the complete results of Fort Payne’s participation in this weekend’s state indoor meet:
GIRLS
800-meter run
9. Maddie Jackson (2:25.85)
10. Anahi Barboza (2:26.02)
3200-meter run
10. Kyndal Hughes (12:30.40)
60-meter hurdles
8. Madisyn Hill (9.76)
15. Lydie Varnadore (10.30)
4x200-meter relay
12. Ruthie Jones, Madisyn Hill, Lennon Ibsen and Lydie Varnadore (1:51.01)
4x400-meter relay
9. Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Madisyn Hill (4:16.58)
4x800-meter relay
2. Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega (9:52.46)
High Jump
2. Aubrey Evans (5-4)
Triple Jump
1. Lennon Ibsen (36-5.75)
11. Aubrey Evans (32-3.5)
Pole Vault
1. Lennon Ibsen (11-0)
Shot Put
15. Cooper Garrett (26-6)
BOYS
400-meter dash
8. Owen Pettis (52.53)
9. Patrick Sherrill (52.53)
Triple Jump
12. Patrick Sherrill (40-0.25)
A follow-up story on Lennon Ibsen wrapping up the 2021-22 indoor track and field season with two state championships will be featured in the weekend edition of The Times-Journal.
