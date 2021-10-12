Wildcats linebacker Green scores player of the week

With 47% of the online voting, Fort Payne's Will Green is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
The linebacker finished with five tackles, including a sack for a 12-yard loss, along with a third-quarter interception that led to a Wildcats score in last week's 24-16 victory at Southside-Gadsden.
Green picked off a pass with less than 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, leading to Fort Payne driving down for a touchdown to take a 24-0 lead with 11:15 left in the game. Alex Akins rushed for a 2-yard score.
