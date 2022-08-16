As the 2022 volleyball season begins Thursday, teams across DeKalb County bring a variety of experience back to the court.
For Plainview, the 2022 Class 3A state runner-up, six seniors return: Marisa Hiett (defensive specialist), Saydi Jackson (right side hitter), Jocelyn Hatfield (outside hitter), Cadence Liles (middle blocker), Abby McGee (libero) and Kinsley Martin (setter).
Head coach Kaci Kirk said each player consistently contributes their own unique skill set to the team and allowed for the program to excel the past two years.
“They have all experienced success, failure, extreme happiness and heartbreaking defeat, as well as some adversity together over the last six years of their volleyball careers that have molded them into the players and the team they are today,” Kirk said. “Their relentless effort and team-first mentality make all the difference in the success of our program and this group of seniors have worked extremely hard to develop these abilities. Our program is a direct reflection of their commitment, dedication and sacrifices and I look forward to experiencing this final season with them and cannot wait to see what they will accomplish together.”
Plainview visits Madison County for a tri-match Thursday. The Bears play Ardmore at 4:30 p.m. and Madison County at 5:30 p.m. They’ll participate in the Geraldine Invitational Tournament at Geraldine on Saturday.
Like Plainview, Collinsville also has a senior group of six returning this season: Faviola Mendoza, Ashley Jimenez, Rylee Tillery, Sophia Wills, Belinda Jimenez and Kristina Johnson.
“This class of seniors are great leaders at our practices, not only for the varsity, but also with our JV and junior high teams,” Panthers head coach Tanya Ford said. “Four of them have played for our program since seventh grade and the other players know they have a lot of experience to share. This group of seniors are great role models for our new pee-wee program at Collinsville. So, we are hoping that will help increase the interest in volleyball.”
Collinsville, moving from Class 3A to 2A this year, lost seven players to graduation and have several positions to reload. Six of the seven players shared starting positions.
Tillery (RS/Setter) and Wills (OH) are the only two returning starters from 2021.
“These two are key players to us scoring a lot of points,” Ford said. “Rylee is the ‘quarterback’ of the offense at setter and has stepped up her game with blocking and hitting. Sophia has really improved her hitting and her back row passing. For our team to be more successful during the season and into postseason play, we have to block better than last year.”
The second-year head coach said she’s seen huge improvements in blocking with junior Gracie Griggs (MH), freshman Chloe Davis (MH), junior Yareli Reyes (OH) and Johnson (RS).
The Panthers travel to Crossville for a tri-match Thursday. They’ll play Crossville at 4 p.m. and North Sand Mountain at 5 p.m.
Geraldine graduated six seniors, a bulk of last year’s team that appeared in the AHSAA state round.
“I do have several returners and some new ones, which creates an exciting balance,” Bulldogs head coach Renee Bearden said. “In order to have another Elite Eight appearance, our players are going to have to develop consistency not only in their play, but also in their leadership on the court since we are basically a building team.”
Zoey Faulkner, Jodie Willis, Kaleigh Butler, Emma Baker and Bella Pettis are Geraldine’s seniors for 2022.
Geraldine hosts Albertville and New Hope in a tri-match Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The annual Geraldine Invitational Tournament begins Saturday.
Savannah Roper is the only senior for Sylvania. Head coach Monique Kittle said she’ll be a crucial piece of leadership for the team.
“The girls look up to her because she is the positive leader on this team,” Kittle said. “She will play a crucial role in the continual progression through her positive leadership and smart hitting she will lead the team with.”
Sophomores Abby Santiago and Kirby Wisner, along with freshman Molly Weaver return for the Rams this season.
Sylvania hosts Pisgah and Valley Head for a tri-match Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
