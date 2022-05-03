Plainview’s 2022 campaign closed with a doubleheader sweep in Round 2 of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Bears fell to Phil Campbell 9-1 in Game 1 and 6-4 in Game 2 of a best-of-three series at Plainview High School on Friday.
Plainview finished with a 25-7 overall record in a season in which it climbed atop the 3A state baseball rankings and won the DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament and the Area 14 championship under the leadership of head coach Phil Johnson.
In Friday’s Game 1, the Bears were limited to three hits and trailed 9-0 before scoring their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. During the scoring play, Ethan Williams grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing teammate Harrison Huber to score from third base.
Huber, Levi Brown and John Mathis Arnold each accounted for Plainview’s hits. Noah White took the loss on the mound, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking three across four innings. Braden Haymon relieved, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Plainview left eight runners stranded in scoring position.
For the Bobcats, Cameron Habada delivered a complete-game performance, retiring six, walking seven and giving up three hits.
Mason Swinney hit a three-run home run, Hudson Hyde drove in two runs on two doubles and Sage Raper and Cole Pace each plated two runs.
Sam Crowell struck out and walked seven while giving up five hits and runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Bears in Game 2. Austin Anderson sat three and walked none while surrendering one hit and run in relief.
White and Williams each doubled with an RBI and scored a run, and Haymon scattered two hits with an RBI.
Pace gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 5 1/3 innings of the win for the Bobcats.
Swinney hit a home run and a double, driving in three runs.
Phil Campbell plated five runs in the second inning to take a 5-1 advantage, before the Bears pushed across three runs in the fifth frame to narrow the scoring gap to one run, The Bobcats added an insurance run in the sixth.
