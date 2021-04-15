Eian Bain and Luke Harrison each finished with three hits to lead all Valley Head batters in a high-scoring 13-10 win at Woodville on Tuesday.
The Tigers collected 13 hits and seven RBIs as they claimed the Class 1A, Area 15 championship.
Bain contributed two runs and an RBI, Harrison added two runs and Mason Vest and David Hatfield chipped in three runs and two RBIs apiece. Bryson Morgan registered two hits and scored two runs.
Hatfield retired 10 batters and walked four while allowing eight runs and five hits for Valley Head.
Woodville left 11 runners stranded in scoring position, while the Tigers left four runners aboard.
The Panthers led 6-4 by the end of the third inning. Valley Head rallied with a three-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth inning, while leaning on pitching and defense to hold off Woodville in the high-scoring affair.
Collinsville 8, Appalachian 5:
Behind a four-run scoring effort in the sixth inning, Collinsville overtook command of the lead and held on for a victory against Appalachian in Oneonta on Tuesday.
The Panthers (12-14) trailed 4-2 entering the sixth inning, but used the frame to rally ahead for good. Carson Dennis scored from third base on a wild pitch and Tytan Morgan scored from third base to tie the game at 4 when Malachi Orr singled on a groundball to right field. Colton Wills beat the ensuing throw to home plate for the go-ahead run.
Collinsville amassed eight hits, led by three from Keaton DeBoard; he also scored two runs. Orr had two RBIs and scored a run.
Sam Fountain sat seven Appalachian batters and walked one while surrendering four hits and runs in 4 2/3 innings of his start on the mound for the Panthers. DeBoard added 2 1/3 innings in relief, striking out four and walking one with one hit and one run surrendered.
Appalachian left nine runners stranded in scoring position to four from Collinsville.
Crossville 11, Douglas 10:
As Douglas nearly erased a six-run deficit, Crossville held on for the win at Douglas High School in Horton on Tuesday.
The Lions (4-14) pulled ahead 11-5 in the top of the fifth inning, as Douglas scored one run in the bottom half of the frame and added four additional runs in the seventh inning in a fierce comeback attempt.
Trace Allen scattered two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for Crossville, who collected 10 hits. Harley Hicks contributed two hits and two runs, Caleb Causey added two hits and scored a run and Hunter Haston and Kolby Lesly chipped in two runs apiece.
The Lions trotted out four different pitchers in the game. Hicks was the third in the lineup, tossing 3 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
