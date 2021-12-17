AHSAA’s realignment affects DeKalb County schools

Following the AHSAA’s approval of its bi-annual reclassification of member schools Tuesday, changes will affect schools in DeKalb County for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
The most notable change was the approval of Fyffe and Collinsville dropping from Class 3A to 2A in all sports. They were the only schools in the county to be reclassified, although other schools will see changes to their respective regions and areas.
Here’s a look at the changes affecting DeKalb schools in fall sports beginning next year:
• In 2A football, Fyffe and Collinsville will join Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section and Whitesburg Christian Academy in Region 7.
• In 1A football, Valley Head will remain in Region 7, joined by Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Gaylesville and Woodville.
• In 3A football, the new Region 6 will include Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Ohatchee, Piedmont and Westbrook Christian.
• In 5A football, Crossville, Scottsboro, Sardis, Guntersville, Douglas, Boaz and Arab will compete in Region 7.
• In 6A football, Fort Payne moved to Region 8 and will be joined by Buckhorn, Gadsden City, Hazel Green, Lee and Mae Jemison.
• In 1A volleyball, Valley Head will play in Area 15 against Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist Academy and Woodville.
• In 2A volleyball, Fyffe and Ider will compete against North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section in Area 16.
• In 3A volleyball, Geraldine, Plainview and Sylvania will form Area 14.
• In 5A volleyball, Area 13 will consist of Crossville, Boaz, Sardis and Douglas.
• In 6A volleyball, Fort Payne, Gadsden City and Oxford will form Area 13.
• In 1A-2A cross country, Collinsville, Fyffe and Ider will form Section 3 and compete against Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, Cedar Bluff, Faith Christian, Gaston, Jacksonville Christian Academy, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock, Section, Skyline, The Donoho School and Woodville.
• In 3A cross country, Section 3 will include: Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania, Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Susan Moore, Westbrook Christian and Whitesburg Christian Academy.
• In 6A cross country, Fort Payne will compete in Section 5 with Center point, Clay-Chalkville, Cullman, Gadsden City, Huffman, Mortimer Jordan, Oxford, Pell City and Pinson Valley.
