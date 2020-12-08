Landin Cox scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Crossville Lions outscored the Valley Head Tigers 22-6 in the opening period en route to a 67-53 win in Crossville on Monday night.
Landin Cox made three 3-point baskets in the first quarter while Tyler Cox and Quentin Chapman each added a 3-pointer to push the Lions (3-4) into a 22-6 lead entering the second quarter.
The Lions led 44-22 at intermission.
Chapman finished with 13 points for Crossville.
Chandler Johnson paced Valley Head with 13 points and Eian Bain had 11 points.
Landin Cox scored a game-high 31 points and Tyler Cox had 13 points as a fast start helped Crossville dispatch Valley Head 80-53 in Valley Head on Friday.
Landin Cox made a pair of his four total 3-pointers in the opening quarter and scored 12 points as the Lions pulled ahead 26-13. The senior guard added another 3-point shot and three free throws in the second period, while Tyler Cox chipped in four foul shots to extend the lead to 44-24 at the halftime break.
The Lions scored 23 points in the third, getting an 11-point effort from Landin Cox to push the advantage to 67-38.
Bain led the Tigers with 13 points and Johnson added 11 points off the bench.
Geraldine 71, Glencoe 39:
Jaxon Colvin had 16 points and five steals and Colt Lusher added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Geraldine Bulldogs sprint past the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 71-39 in Glencoe on Friday.
Griffin Knight finished with eight points and nine rebounds and Carlos Mann added nine points and three steals as the Bulldogs (6-2) earned their first Class 3A, Area 12 win.
Geraldine took a 42-21 lead into halftime and limited the Yellow Jackets (1-5) to 10 points in the third while advancing the lead to 62-31.
The Bulldogs pressured Glencoe throughout the game and moved the ball around the floor well offensively.
Guntersville 76, Fort Payne 65:
Lane White finished with 15 points while Bryson Richey and Kyler Rogers each scored 11 points in the Fort Payne boys’ 76-65 loss at Guntersville on Friday.
Guntersville (3-0) led 41-22 at halftime and 65-39 after three quarters.
Cooper Davidson’s game-high 30 points led three Guntersville boys in double-digit scoring. Jerrell Williamson scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half and Tucker Leach finished with 10 points.
Fort Payne’s record dropped to 3-4.
Plainview 55, Asbury 27:
Jonah Williams finished with four 3-point baskets and 14 points to lead a balanced offensive attack in the Plainview boys’ 55-27 victory at Asbury on Friday.
Four Plainview starters reached double figures in scoring as the team extended its win streak to seven games and improved its overall record to 9-1.
Luke Smith added three 3-point baskets and scored 13 points, Dylan Haymon hit three shots from long range and scored 11 points with five rebounds and Cole Millican chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Jathan Underwood finished with five rebounds as Plainview out-rebounded the Rams 26-18.
Asbury had 16 turnovers to Plainview’s five.
The Rams’ record fell to 5-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.