Graidin Haas tripled and scored a run, and AJ Kramer tripled on two hits with an RBI in Fort Payne’s 8-2 loss to Thompson, wrapping up Day 2 at the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Cory Kramer added a double as the Wildcats (15-6) finished with five hits to Thompson’s 13.
Kyleigh Thomas took the loss in the circle, striking out one and walking one in a complete-game outing.
Thompson plated four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second to take a 7-0 advantage, before Haas stole home for Fort Payne’s first run in the bottom of the third inning.
AJ Kramer’s triple in the fifth inning scored another Fort Payne runner.
Earlier Tuesday, AJ Kramer retired eight and walked one while allowing six hits in a complete game, as the Wildcats fell 4-3 to Siegel.
Haas was 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored and Caitlin Snyder scored a run on a hit.
After trailing 2-0 entering the top of the second inning, Fort Payne tied the game after a Lily Jackson single plated Baylee Green and a single by Haas allowed Snyder to score.
The Wildcats pulled ahead 3-2 in the top of the fifth when AJ Kramer lined into a double play. Haas scored the go-ahead run after tagging up.
Siegel knotted the game by hitting into a fielder’s choice and scored the winning run on a single to left field with one out in play.
Hatton 3, Geraldine 2:
Lydia West struck out five and walked none while allowing four hits in a complete game in a loss to Hatton at the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (12-4) mustered five hits. Emily Oliver drove in two runs on one hit, and Gracey Johnson and West plated one run apiece.
Hatton scored three runs in the third inning and the Bulldogs pushed across two runs in the sixth inning.
JJ Dismuke hit an inside-the-park home run, highlighting Geraldine’s 13-run first inning en route to a 15-0 blowout win against Alberta on Tuesday.
Dismuke’s homer scored two runners, before an Amelia Cofield double pushed the lead to 3-0 and a Cassie Burns triple made it 6-0 with two outs on the scoreboard.
Before inning’s end, Dismuke doubled in a runner and West doubled in a runner to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-0.
West smacked a two-run homer across center field to end the game in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Dismuke and Johnson recorded three runs apiece, West drove in three runs on two hits and Shelby Trester and Katie Walters each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, as Geraldine compiled 19 hits to Alberta’s three.
Oliver tossed three innings, striking out three and walking none.
In a 5-3 loss to Vestavia Hills earlier Tuesday, Dismuke registered a triple with an RBI, and Johnson and Walters each plated a run on one hit.
The Bulldogs finished with four hits and Vestavia Hills had seven.
West pitched a complete game, striking out three and walking none.
