The majority of DeKalb County football teams begin regular-season competition this week with three exceptions: Fyffe, Collinsville and Sylvania. While Sylvania is coming off a 28-26 win in three quarters of varsity action in a preseason game against North Jackson last Friday, the Rams will be on a bye this week. Meanwhile, Fyffe and Collinsville play in respective exhibitions this week. Here’s a look at the first full week of games featuring DeKalb County teams:
Fyffe at Piedmont
The Red Devils, the last DeKalb County football team left standing in last year’s state playoffs, visit defending Class 3A state champion Piedmont for an exhibition game Friday night.
The preseason tune-up brings together a pair of the most successful high school football head coaches in the state in Fyffe’s Paul Benefield, who enters his 26th season leading the Red Devils, and Piedmont’s Steve Smith, who guides the Bulldogs for a 17th season.
Friday’s meeting will be the fourth between the two programs, with the Red Devils winning all three previous games. The last game was 2020, when Fyffe won 14-6 to advance to the 3A state championship game.
Among Fyffe’s returning leaders are Brodie Hicks, a running back and linebacker, and Jake Wooden, a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines. Logan Anderson, who made a splash as a running back last season, is set to return for his sophomore season, along with brothers Owen and Brody Blackwell and Tucker Wilks.
The Big Red Machine went 10-2 last season with a third-round state postseason finish.
Crossville at Ider
In traditional Crossville style, the Lions will open the season on a Saturday, visiting Ider’s Wayne C. Hardman Stadium for a regular-season opener for both sides.
The game will be the only intra-county matchup this week.
Riley Edwards will make his head coaching debut with the Lions, after being promoted after the departure of Josh Taylor this spring. Edwards spent the past two years as a Crossville assistant coach.
Key returners for the Lions include Caleb Causey, Justo Diaz, Kaejuan Hatley, Steven Juan, Manuel Gaspar, Antonio Quintana, Jose Simon and Jesus Juan.
Crossville will put its split-back veer-option offense to the test after its installation in the spring.
The Lions are looking for a fresh start after an 0-10 season last year.
Second-year head coach Chad Grant’s squad is led by a 10-player senior class, which includes: Luke Hannah, Ben Smith, Dylan Grant, Colt Flynn, Sam Benifield, Daniel Wilson, Skylar Haney, Nate Odem, Zion Finnerty and Jarrett Jenkins.
The Hornets went 7-4 last year with a first-round playoff appearance.
Crossville leads Ider 33-19-1 in the all-time series. The two teams haven’t faced each other since 2003, when the Lions won 35-7, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Plainview at Priceville
Dale Pruitt kicks off his third stint as the Bears head coach at Priceville on Friday night.
Inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 this summer, Pruitt was hired after the transfer of Nick Ledbetter to an administrative position at Ider High School this offseason. Before his return to Plainview, Pruitt coached Marion County (Tenn.).
The Bears are coming off a 7-4 season, in which it finished fourth in the region standings and garnered a first-round playoff berth.
Among Plainview’s key returners are Levi Brown, Brodie Bryant, Sam Crowell, Andrew Hall, Dylan McCullough, Grant Martin and Corey Killian.
Plainview maintains a 2-0 record against Priceville. But the two programs haven’t played since 2009, during Pruitt’s previous stint as the Bears head coach. At the time, Plainview was a Class 4A program and defeated then-region rival Priceville 64-14, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
In 2021, Priceville finished with a 10-2 record and a second-round state playoff appearance in Class 4A under the leadership of head coach Chris Foster.
Geraldine at Coosa Christian
The Bulldogs visit Coosa Christian to open the season Thursday night.
Michael Davis leads the Bulldogs into his second season. They made a first-round state playoff appearance last year, while knocking off Fyffe during the regular season and ending a historic 51-game winning streak, which was the nation’s longest active winning streak at the time.
Jaxon Colvin, a junior, returns at quarterback for Geraldine after garnering an all-region honor and being named DeKalb County’s Player of the Year by county coaches in 2021. The Bulldogs will showcase a variety of running backs, including: Caleb Hall, Joe Garcia, Carlos Mann, Kobe Hill and River Walling.
Will Jones, Jayse Cook, Kaleb Spears and Brodie Norwood all return as linemen
Thursday’s game will be the first meeting between Geraldine and Coosa Christian.
The Conquerors play in Class 1A’s Region 7, along with Valley Head. They went 4-6 last season and missed the state postseason for a fourth consecutive year.
Valley Head at North Sand Mountain
The Tigers’ ground-and-pound offense opens the season at North Sand Mountain on Friday night.
Directed by head coach Charles Hammon in his second season, Valley Head faces the Bison for the first time since 2003, when the Tigers won 43-20. Valley Head holds a 10-7 series lead against NSM.
Keith Kirby begins his seventh season as the Bison head coach. NSM made a first-round state playoff appearance in Class 2A last year.
Among those leading the Tigers into the 2022 season are seniors Eian Bain, Carlos Character, Brody Johnson, Miguel Miguel and Ethan Smith. Aiden Logan, Nate Bain, Noah Hulgan, Carson Frost, Brandon Vasquez and Ethan Webb are also among Valley Head’s key returners.
Valley Head finished last season with a first-round state postseason showing and a 5-6 record.
Collinsville at Pleasant Valley
It’s been a while since Collinsville and Pleasant Valley have hooked up — 15 years — but the two will get together for a preseason game Friday night.
Although this week’s contest won’t count toward an overall record, the series record sits at 1-1, with the Raiders winning the previous meeting 35-14 in 2006, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Panthers return Keaton DeBoard as a running back and safety with Mason McAteer at quarterback/safety. Fernando Padilla returns as a running back and linebacker, along with linemen Jordan Coker and Aiden Daniel and receiver/linebacker Jeremiah Killian.
Collinsville played Geraldine to a 38-8 loss in a spring jamboree.
The Panthers are coming off a 3-7 season as Ernie Willingham leads the team for a second straight season as head coach.
Trinity at Cornerstone
In the first of three straight home games to open the 2022 Christian Football Association eight-man season, Cornerstone Christian Academy hosts Trinity Christian for homecoming at Rodeo Field on Friday night.
Jeff Nelson returns for a third straight year as the Eagles head coach.
Cornerstone is coming off a state semifinal-round appearance.
Looking to help push the Eagles toward championship glory are their seven seniors: wide receiver/defensive back Jack McGullion, linebacker/running back Tristan Johnson, quarterback/defensive back Lucas Hale, defensive back/wide receiver Kennon Fortner, lineman Henry Harrison, linebacker/wide receiver Konner Fortner and lineman Kyle Fortner.
Trinity visits from Pelham after an 0-7 season in 2021.
