No. 8 Panthers look to kick off 100th season strong against Bears

Nearly 100 years ago, the Collinsville High School football team played their first game ever against Jacksonville State. On Friday, they will begin a year-long celebration of their 100th season with a matchup at Plainview and some high expectations.
The Panthers are coming off of a 10-2 season, which marked their best season ever since moving up to Class 2A.
That team only lost five seniors to graduation and is looking to reload for another playoff run. Collinsville will try to start their 100th season in a similar way they did a year ago against Plainview.
Last year’s bout between the Panthers and Bears was a defensive struggle that saw the Panthers’ offense eventually power through for a 13-0 win at home.
Collinsville outgained the Bears in yardage 285-76 and held Plainview to just four first downs all game.
The Panthers return all but one starter from that defense from last year and will look to shut down the Bears once again.
Plainview will try to create more explosive plays with sophomore quarterback Noah White taking the reigns. He completed 10-of-13 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ spring jamboree against North Sand Mountain. White, along with offensive playmakers Brody McCurdy, Zeb Ferguson and Logan Bell will try to make the Panthers’ defense bend much more than they did a year ago.
Plainview’s defense will be focused on containing Collinsville senior quarterback and all-state athlete Kaleb Jones, who ran for 109 yards and threw for 91 more in last year’s meeting.
That matchup kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. from Plainview Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.