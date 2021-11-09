Fyffe blanks Wellborn in playoff opener, wins team of the week

Following their 34-0 romp past Walter Wellborn in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs last Friday night, the Fyffe Red Devils collected 60% of the online voting to earn The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
The Red Devils improved to 9-1 after knocking out Wellborn and advancing to the second round of the postseason, becoming the only DeKalb County football team remaining in the playoffs.
The defending 3A state champions tallied 362 yards of offense last week (all rushing) while holding Wellborn to 92 total yards.
