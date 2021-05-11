CCA softball

The Cornerstone Christian Academy softball team is pictured. In front, from left, are Grace Graham, Briley Byrum, Sarah Graham, Lacey Wells, Jacie Bell and Alli Wells; in back, from left, are Reagan Lambert, Emily Couch, Erica Couch, Chloe Lindsey, Ava Wilks, Calyn Andrews and Jaelin Monroe. The team was led by head coach Amy Graham and assistant coaches Jonathon Andrews and Reggie Byrum.

 Contributed Photo

In its first sanctioned season, the Cornerstone Christian Academy softball team finished with a sub-state appearance in the 2021 Alabama Christian Athletic Association State Softball Tournament.

The Eagles drew a No. 3 seed in the sub-state round and took a loss to No. 2-seeded Tuscaloosa Christian.

Cornerstone’s Briley Byrum and Calyn Andrews were selected as first-team all-state performers from Region A, while teammate Ava Wilks earned a second-team spot.

