In its first sanctioned season, the Cornerstone Christian Academy softball team finished with a sub-state appearance in the 2021 Alabama Christian Athletic Association State Softball Tournament.
The Eagles drew a No. 3 seed in the sub-state round and took a loss to No. 2-seeded Tuscaloosa Christian.
Cornerstone’s Briley Byrum and Calyn Andrews were selected as first-team all-state performers from Region A, while teammate Ava Wilks earned a second-team spot.
