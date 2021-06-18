The Fort Payne girls basketball program had North Sand Mountain and Anniston visit for a play date of varsity and junior varsity scrimmages at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Each game was scheduled in one-hour increments, and in order to stay on schedule, certain rules were implemented. Games were played in four, 10-minute periods with a running clock through the first three periods. At the four-minute mark of the final period, each game became played as a regulation contest.
During the last four minutes of each game, the score was set to 40-40 and a regulation game was put into effect for the duration of each contest.
Teams took breaks with a three-minute halftime period and games consisted of a five-minute pregame warmup.
Varsity squads representing Fort Payne and NSM squared off in the opening contest, followed by Anniston and NSM’s varsity. Fort Payne and Anniston closed the varsity portion of the play date before their JV teams took the court for the final contest of the day.
