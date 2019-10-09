Valley Head Tigers named T-J Team of the Week after big win over Woodville

The Valley Head Tigers are this week’s Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, after receiving 48 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
The Tigers are now riding a 4-game winning streak, which is their longest since winning nine straight to start the 2013 season, after Friday’s 29-7 beating of the Woodville Panthers on the road.
The win improved the Tigers’ overall record to 5-1 and put them at 3-1 in 1A, Region 7 play.
The Tigers’ first win over rival Woodville in five years Friday started slowly for both offenses until the final minute of the opening quarter when senior tailback Marlonn Trinidad broke through the Panther defense on his way to a 73-yard touchdown run. Noah Hulgan then drilled his first of three PATs to put the Tigers up 7-0 after one.
The Panthers later answered back with their best drive of the night that ended on a 2-yard touchdown run and knotted the score at 7-all with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ offense wasn’t satisfied with being tied at halftime though and answered back just 71 seconds later when a quick drive filled with chunk-yardage plays ended on Trinidad’s second touchdown of the night on a 20-yard dash to the goal line.
The Tigers then elected to go for two and converted on a run by quarterback Jordan Burt to make the score 15-7 at the break.
Valley Head then came out an dominated the second half, starting with a quick score to start the third quarter when Burt raced 51 yards to the end zone just 40 seconds into the half.
That score and PAT kick made the lead 22-7.
Valley Head’s defense didn’t budge for the entirety of the second half. They ended up holding the Panthers to 126 yards of total plays on 48 snaps for an average of 2.6 yards per play.
In contrast, Valley Head racked up 308 yards of offense on just 29 plays for an average of 10.6 yards per play.
The Tigers’ defense also went 8-for-13 on third-down stops for the night and forced the Panthers to turn it over on downs three times.
Valley Head’s offense later padded their lead with 3:34 to go in the game when Trinidad scored for a third time from 13 yards out to make the final score 29-7.
Trinidad finished with 179 yards and three scores on 21 carries while Burt racked up 129 yards a score on eight carries.
The Tigers return home this week for a non-regional matchup against the Ragland Purple Devils. A win next week over regional foe R.A. Hubbard would guarantee the Tigers their first playoff berth since 2015.
