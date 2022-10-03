Plainview, Sylvania and Collinsville cross country teams participated in the Lake Guntersville Invitational at Conners Island at Lake Guntersville on Saturday morning.
Ephan Benjume clocked in 17th overall in the Class 1A-4A Varsity Boys 5K, leading Plainview’s fifth-place finish in the race.
The Bears compiled a score of 141. Sand Rock won the race with a low score of 39. White Plains (53 points) placed second and Pisgah (62) was third.
Sylvania (190) placed seventh, paced by Adrian Balderas’ 28th-place finish. Collinsville (253) was ninth, as Silverio Ortiz led the way in 56th place.
In the 1A-4A Varsity Girls race, Abby Williams finished eighth overall to pace Plainview (152 points) to a sixth-place effort.
Sylvania (154) was seventh, led by Aubree Cleveland’s 13th-place finish.
White Plains (61) won the event, Jacksonville (70) was second and J.B. Pennington (70) third.
In the JV Girls race, Collinsville scored 164 points to finish sixth, paced by Andrea Hernandez’s 17th-place finish.
Arab won the race with a low score of 52, Sand Rock (54) was second and Bob Jones (63) third.
Here’s a look at how DeKalb County runners performed in each division at Lake Guntersville on Saturday:
Ephan Benjume, 17th, 18:56.42
Collin Hall, 27th, 19:54.47
Ryder Mauldin, 30th, 20:03.13
Cayson Hall, 32nd, 20:06.63
Jackson Smith, 58th, 21:51.36
Will Jackson , 59th, 21:51.84
Eli Crawford, 77th, 24:01.80
Aaron Easterby, 80th, 24:48.50
Brandon Horton, 82nd, 25:11.64
Collin Wilborn, 94th, 26:49.27
Cooper Mitchell, 95th, 26:53.27
Adrian Balderas, 28th, 19:57.65
Brodie Wilson, 37th, 20:36.95
Riley Hopper, 38th, 20:38.38
Ridge Terrell, 67th, 22:32.80
Gage Sanders, 72nd, 23:36.07
Jackson Battles, 76th, 23:44.42
Silverio Ortiz, 56th, 21:41.88
Juan Francisco, 70th, 23:09.27
Jose Juarez, 71st, 23:24.74
Cristian Cano, 79th, 24:45.31
Marcos Ramirez, 86th, 25:25.20
Bryan Olvera, 100th, 41:09.79
Class 1A-4A Varsity Girls
Abby Williams, 8th, 22:28.71
Abigail Mays, 28th, 24:39.99
Lyda Smith, 34th, 25:11.89
Bristol Waldrop, 47th, 26:19.21
Navaeh Boyd, 57th, 27:03.35
Jayden Blackwell, 58th, 27:12.49
Marlee Townsend, 59th, 27:12.53
Jada Hampton, 66th, 28:12.85
Kresley Culpepper, 71st, 29:59.62
Aubree Cleveland, 13th, 22:47.97
Jonna Graham, 26th, 24:26.44
Mallory Miles, 38th, 25:39.82
Jaidyn Ashley, 46th, 26:17.25
Kaylee Cole, 50th, 26:25.24
Maria Diego, 61st, 27:39.79
Jocelyn Sanders, 68th, 28:55.71
Zaylan Davis, 76th, 33:03.43
Logan Hanson, 28th, 13:45.91
Conner Burt, 84th, 18:40.82
Brodie Henderson, 85th, 18:58.74
Andrea Hernandez, 17th, 16:43.31
Ana Juarez, 38th, 18:33.16
Carmen Corona, 49th, 20:40.73
Fernanda Hernandez, 51st, 20:58.65
Emily Salazar, 58th, 24:30.44
Yarisel Mendez Limon, 59th, 24:35.93
Arleth Morales, 60th, 25:25.71
Georgie Cole, 57th, 24:07.26
