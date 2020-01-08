PREP ROUNDUP: Wildcats lock up region’s No. 2 seed

After a three-way tie for the Region 8 championship, the Fort Payne wrestling team finished runner-up, locking up the region’s No. 2 seed in next month’s AHSAA state dual tournament.
After earning victories against Columbia (66-0), Lee (60-6) and Buckhorn (46-33) at last weekend’s Region 8 qualifying duals, the Wildcats had to wait on what the outcome meant for their postseason hopes.
The result was a three-way tie atop the standings, and Wildcats coach Austin Panell said he didn’t know the outcome until Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Payne’s lone loss in the region qualifier was a 48-34 loss to Mae Jemison, who was named region champion.
In Tuesday night’s duals, the Wildcats took losses against Pepprell (39-36) and Arab (45-27).
Fort Payne visits Scottsboro on Thursday night, before participating in the Arab Invitational at Arab High School this weekend.
Fort Payne competes in 3rd indoor meet
The Fort Payne track and field team competed at an indoor meet at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Here are the Wildcats’ results in their third indoor meet of the season:
Girls:
• Maggie Groat was first in the 400-meter dash, Madi Wallace finished third and Madisyn Hill placed fifth
• Wallace finished first in the 60-meter hurdles and Hill was fourth
• Andrea Bailey placed third in the 60-meter dash and Arianna Johnson finished seventh
• Anahi Barboza placed fifth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 1600-meter run, while Maddie Jackson finished eighth in the 1600-meter run
• Groat was second in the high jump
• Teshyia Williams placed first in the shot put
• Wallace was second in the long jump and Bailey placed fourth
• Lennon Ibsen finished sixth in the pole vault and Jordan Strogav was eighth
• Johnson placed fourth in the triple jump and Ibsen was fifth
Boys:
• Carter Pinholster was first in the 60-meter hurdles
• Owen Pettis placed fifth in the 400-meter dash
• Shane Freeman finished fourth in the shot put
Balanced offense paces Fyffe girls past NSM
Marie Woodall’s 18 points led four members of the Fyffe girls basketball team to score in double figures in a 62-29 romp past North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Maggie Woodall scored 12 points with six steals and Madison Myers added 12 points with eight steals, six assists and five rebounds for the Red Devils (14-4, 4-1 Class 2A, Area 15). Alexia Barber added 10 points and Anabelle Taylor had seven assists.
Jasmine Higdon scored six points for the Bison (1-10, 0-4).
Fyffe visits Section at 6 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe boys fall short at NSM
Parker Godwin scored 23 points as four Fyffe boys reach double-digit scoring in a 68-67 loss to North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Micah Johnson finished with 13 points and Tate Goolesby and Gabe Gardner added 10 points each for the Red Devils (17-2, 3-1 Class 2A, Area 15).
Luke Maples led the Bison (10-6, 2-2) with 23 points, Derrick Bearden scored 19 points and Drue Carlton added 14 points.
The Red Devils visit Section at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ider girls hold off Section rally
Kaleigh Carson finished with a game-high 17 points and Gracie Flynn scored 15 points as the Ider girls fended off Section’s second-half comeback attempt to win 60-48 in Section on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (15-3, 4-0 Class 2A, Area 15) led 26-11 at intermission, before the Lions (10-9, 1-3) poured in 21 points in the third and 16 in the fourth to rally.
Ider’s offense continued providing stability, helping endure Section’s comeback. Alayna Chapman, who had 10 points, made a pair of 3-pointers and Erin Pruett scored seven of her nine points in the third period. Flynn chipped in a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth, and Carson added seven points during the stretch to secure the win.
Section’s Haley Smart scored all of her 15 points in the second half. Madison Armstrong and Savannah White finished with 10 points apiece.
The Hornets visit Richard Hardy Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Payne boys take loss at Oxford
Kevin Hightower scored a game-high 23 points and Lane White added 13 points in the Fort Payne boys’ 89-53 loss at Oxford on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (5-12, 0-3 Class 6A, Area 13) fell behind 56-23 by halftime.
Rok Taylor and Rylan Houck scored 16 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets (11-6, 2-1). Demontre McClendon had 15 points, Justin Moore added 14 points and Zondrick Garrett 11 points.
The Wildcats host Albertville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville girls net area win vs. Asbury
Tyla Tatum had 17 points and Brittany Rivers scored 11 points as the Collinsville girls picked up a 50-37 win against Area 14 rival Asbury in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (14-1, 3-0) outscored Asbury (7-11, 2-4) 36-19 in the second half after taking a 24-18 advantage into halftime.
Collinsville visits Cedar Bluff at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jones' 17 points helps Panthers edge Rams
Isaac Jones finished with 17 points to lead the Collinsville boys to a 40-38 win against Asbury in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (6-7, 1-2 Class 2A, Area 14) scored 17 points in the fourth.
Skylar Bearden paced the Rams (14-4, 2-2) with 14 points and Matt Wilson added 10 points.
——
Tuesday’s scores
Prep basketball
Girls:
Fort Payne 65, Oxford 37
Ider 60, Section 48
Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 29
Pisgah 75, Geraldine 41
Plainview 45, Sylvania 42
Collinsville 50, Asbury 37
Boaz 52, Crossville 25
Boys:
Oxford 89, Fort Payne 53
Section 74, Ider 20
North Sand Mountain 68, Fyffe 67
Geraldine 93, Pisgah 86
Plainview 69, Sylvania 64
Collinsville 40, Asbury 38
Boaz 61, Crossville 53
Prep wrestling
Pepprell 39, Fort Payne 36
Arab 45, Fort Payne 27
