FORT PAYNE — Collin Mayfield really wanted a chance to add to his championship status this spring.
But he’s still feeling optimistic.
“I’m just looking on the bright side, seeing how I’m getting all of this extra time to train for next year,” the Geraldine junior told The Times-Journal last week.
As the outdoor track and field season ended prematurely due to the growing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and forced Mayfield into offseason training, he’s looking forward to competing in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races in July.
He was selected to the North Boys roster for the annual race last month.
“It was something I was really hoping to be selected for,” Mayfield said. “I don’t know that much about it, but I know it’s a pretty great experience and I’m excited about it.”
The all-star race is Mayfield’s next foreseeable competition. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at the Auburn University-Montgomery cross country course.
The two 10-member teams, comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association in March.
Mayfield was joined by Oak Mountain’s Walker Cole and White Plains’ Jake Moore on the North Boys roster.
Alabama’s spring sports season was canceled last Thursday after Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the remainder of the academic semester will be completed online.
The unprecedented news came at a time in Mayfield’s athletic career where colleges were beginning to closely monitor finishing times.
“I’ve been getting in good shape, ready to run some fast times and now I’m not going to have that opportunity,” Mayfield said.
As difficult as it was for Mayfield to stop competing, he said he understood the broader reason for it.
“You have to remember that everybody’s going through this, so I can’t just sit back and feel sorry for myself,” he said.
Mayfield said he’s implemented different running exercises into his training routine that have helped him clock faster times.
“I haven’t missed a beat,” he said.
