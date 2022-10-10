Fort Payne will do what it can to secure a hosting position for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Earning a win at Buckhorn in the Region 8 finale at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market at 7 p.m. Friday will be all the Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 6A-Region 8) can control in terms of how postseason seeding falls into place.
The Bucks enter at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Region 8 standings after ripping off a 38-20 win against Lee last week and a 58-12 romp past Mae Jemison the week before.
“Terrence Robinson is the guy their offense revolves around,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
Elmore said Robinson lines up in a variety of positions, playing quarterback, running back and sometimes at wide receiver. The coach likened Robinson to what Fort Payne had with Matthew Shaddix a few years ago.
“(Robinson) can do it all and Buckhorn continues to find multiple ways for him to affect the game,” Elmore said. “They also have a big physical offensive line that is very well coached. We will have to be sound on defense to contain Robinson and the rest of their skill players.”
The Bucks’ defense is highlighted by 6-foot-1, 275-pound Ian Harrell. Elmore called him “a force on their defensive line” and “a challenge for any one person to block by themselves.”
“We will have to do a good job of working our combination blocks through him to keep him out of the backfield,” Elmore said.
Barry Pinchon and Austin Childress are very talented defensive backs that are difficult to throw against, the coach said, adding that Fort Payne’s receivers and quarterbacks must do a good job of running routes and throwing the ball in the correct locations against these talented defenders.
The Wildcats are 6-2 all-time against Buckhorn, winning 36-35 in overtime in 2019, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Skyler Cody caught two touchdown passes from Dax Varnadore and another from Jake Barnes as Fort Payne powered to a 36-0 halftime lead en route to a 46-14 romp past Hazel Green at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Cody collected 139 yards receiving on four receptions, and Alex Akins contributed 78 yards rushing on nine attempts with one score.
Defensively, Carter Tinker led the Wildcats with 10 tackles, and Kobe King and Hayden Hairel each made an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.