PREP SOFTBALL: Gaylesville scores late runs, tops Fort Payne

The Fort Payne softball team was limited to two hits, as Gaylesville broke a tie with four late scores to win 5-1 on Saturday.
The Wildcats tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second inning when Addison Eason scored on a Lily Jackson sacrifice-fly.
The score remained locked until the top of the fifth. Gaylesville plated a run on a fielder’s choice to take a 2-1 lead, before extending the lead off a pair of singles and an error at third base.
Fort Payne went strikeout-line out-ground out in the bottom of the inning to allow Gaylesville to win.
Eason and Braden Barksdale had hits for the Wildcats.
AJ Kramer took the loss in the circle for Fort Payne. She struck out six and walked three and allowed five runs on six hits in 5 innings.
Here’s a look at how other DeKalb County softball teams fared this weekend:
Geraldine 7, Scottsboro 6
Gracey Johnson and Lydia West scored on a Lily Rowell groundball to give the Geraldine softball team the lead for good in the fifth inning en route to a 7-6 win against Scottsboro on Saturday.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead.
With one out in play, Johnson tripled to left field, allowing Shelby Trester to score to slice the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth. Rowell’s grounder caused an error at shortstop and Johnson and West put the Bulldogs in the lead.
Kambrie Doss doubled to center and scored Olivia Tubbs in the fifth, bringing the Wildcats within 7-6. Pitching and defense held strong for both sides the rest of the way.
The Wildcats finished with 11 hits, but left seven runners on base.
Smart tallied two hits and three RBIs with a run scored for Scottsboro. Audrey Holland had two hits, with two runs scored and an RBI, Ella Lee added two hits with an RBI and Tubbs chipped in two hits and scored a run.
Trester led the Bulldogs with two hits and scored a run, Rowell had four RBIs and scored two runs.
Geraldine edged Etowah 4-3 after scoring a run in the fifth inning Saturday.
With the game knotted at 3, Johnson scored the go-ahead run on a West fly ball to left field in the top of the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 3-0 in the second inning after Emily Oliver singled on a fly ball to center field, scoring Rowell and Tinsely Satterfield.
Etowah plated a run on a double and added another run on a fly out to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth..
Johnson batted 3 for 3, scored a run and added an RBI for Geraldine. West finished with two runs with an RBI and Oliver had two RBIs.
The Bulldogs tallied nine hits to Etowah’s four.
West allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 5 innings for Geraldine.
The Bulldogs started Saturday with a 6-1 victory in 4 innings against Ider.
Geraldine led 4-1 after the opening inning and tacked on two additional runs in the second inning.
West earned the win, pitching 2 innings and allowing two runs on one hit. Katie Walters tossed an additional pair of innings, surrendering no runs on one hit.
Rowell and Johnson smashed back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning to pull Geraldine ahead 2-1. Rowell led the Bulldogs at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Johnson added two hits, scored two runs and added an RBI. Oliver had two RBIs on two hits.
The Bulldogs out-hit Ider 10-3.
Geraldine’s scheduled Tuesday game against Skyline will be moved to later in the season. Geraldine will host Skyline at 5 p.m. Thursday in a game originally scheduled to be played at Skyline.
Sylvania 3, Sand Rock 2
Molly Weaver singled on a 1-0 count in the top of the eighth inning, scoring a run to lift the Sylvania softball team past Sand Rock 3-2 in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Sardis High School in Boaz on Saturday.
The Rams tied the game at 2 in the top of the seventh after Brinn Farmer doubled to center field and scored courtesy runner Harlee Turner.
Lauren Womack struck out Katelyn St. Clair to end the seventh, setting up Sylvania’s opportunity to win.
With one out in play, Weaver hit a bunt-single and a throwing error allowed Leianna Currie to score the go-ahead run.
Sand Rock’s Jadyn Foster popped out to Farmer at center field to end the game in the bottom half of the frame.
Womack threw a complete game for the Rams. She struck out eight batters and walked one, while allowing two runs on three hits.
Farmer finished with two hits, scored a run and added an RBI for Sylvania.
Haley Grace Lisenbee led all Sand rock batters with two hits and an RBI. Foster struck out 15 and walked none in 7 1/3 innings, while giving up four hits for two runs.
In Game 1, Womack struck out five in a complete game to help Sylvania defeat host Sardis 2-0.
Womack gave up no runs on four hits in 5 innings in the circle for the Rams. She added an excellent outing at the plate, as well, blasting a solo home run to left field in the first inning as the Rams took a 2-0 advantage. She finished with two hits and an RBI.
Sylvania’s Callie Ashley had two hits.
Plainview 1, Douglas 0
Plainview’s Tessa Word allowed no runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked two in a complete-game 1-0 shutout win against Douglas on Saturday.
Krimson Kidd hit a double and Avery Price added an RBI for the Bears.
Camille Thompson, Carlie Camp, Hailey Johnson and MacKinley Portillo accounted for Douglas’ hits.
Madison Wright took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking three. She allowed one run on two hits.
On Friday, Plainview erupted with a 16-run second inning to down Section 21-0 in a mercy-rule victory.
Elaine Puckett, Kenzi Traylor and Word all had home runs for the Bears. Price hit three doubles, and Tobi Trotter and Traylor had two doubles apiece. Lily Boswell, Keirstan Hiett, Hannah Regula and Kidd all added doubles in the win.
Traylor finished with five RBIs and Word chipped in three RBIs.
Halle Brown allowed no runs or hits, while striking out four and walking none in 3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.