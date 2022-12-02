Hunter Robinson and Eian Bain combined for 48 points in a balanced scoring effort from Valley Head in a 99-76 Class 1A-Area 15 win against Woodville on Tuesday night.
Robinson finished with 25 points, Bain had 23 points, Ethan Webb recorded 15 points and Lennon Pike added 13 points, as the Tigers (2-1, 1-0 1A-Area 15) opened area play with a big victory.
The Tigers accumulated six made 3-point baskets — Webb sank three — while Woodville (4-3, 0-1) recorded no 3s.
Valley Head led 44-36 at halftime and pulled away with a 33-point scoring outburst across the third quarter that widened the margin to 77-58 by quarter’s end.
Damien Benson scored 14 points for the Panthers, Sam Peek added 13 points, Jase Dulaney chipped in 12 and Axel Magno had 11.
Lucas Bryant finished with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, as Geraldine defeated Fyffe at Geraldine on Tuesday.
Connor Johnson scored 20 points with four assists and Jaxon Colvin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2).
Carter Wilborn paced the Red Devils with nine points.
Geraldine pulled ahead to a 25-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 47-19 at intermission.
Crossville 70, Gaylesville 53 —
Ulises Figueroa tallied a career-high 21 points, leading four Crossville boys in double-digit scoring en route to a win against Gaylesville at Crossville High School on Tuesday.
The Lions won their fifth straight game, improving to 5-1. Levi Bouldin scored 20 points with nine rebounds (both career highs), as Kaejuan Hatley had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Josue Velazquez chipped in a career-high 11 points.
Crossville led at each quarter break, including 26-23 at halftime and 45-33 at the start of the fourth quarter.
During the Thanksgiving break, Crossville defeated Valley Head 75-68. Hatley had a career-high 37 points and 17 rebounds. Figueroa added 14 points.
Sylvania 57, North Jackson 41 —
Josh Scott hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points, leading three Sylvania boys in double-digit scoring in a victory against North Jackson on Thursday night.
Gavin Chambers scored 14 points and Logan Wilks added 10 points for the Rams (1-2).
Jayden Eakin paced the Chiefs (1-3) with 15 points and Nick Jernigan had 10 points.
Sylvania led 28-23 at the half and 46-37 by the end of the third quarter.
