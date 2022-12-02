Hunter Robinson and Eian Bain combined for 48 points in a balanced scoring effort from Valley Head in a 99-76 Class 1A-Area 15 win against Woodville on Tuesday night.

Robinson finished with 25 points, Bain had 23 points, Ethan Webb recorded 15 points and Lennon Pike added 13 points, as the Tigers (2-1, 1-0 1A-Area 15) opened area play with a big victory.

