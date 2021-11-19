PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider edges Sylvania in DeKalb County duel

Ider 49, Sylvania 48:
Kennzie Smith produced a game-high 20 points and Makinley Traylor scored 12 points as Ider edged defending Class 3A state runner-up Sylvania 49-48 in a DeKalb County showdown in Ider on Thursday night.
Savannah Seals added nine points for the Hornets, who improved to 3-0.
Ambriel Stopyak finished with 17 points to lead the Rams (1-1), and Anna Farmer added 12 points.
Sylvania led 26-23 at halftime and the Hornets took command of the lead in the third, outscoring the visitors 15-5.
Smith made a 3-pointer and two free throws as part of a seven-point third quarter, while Traylor made four free throws and scored six points in the period.
The Rams surged with a 16-point offensive effort in the fourth. Stopyak scored 10 of her 17 points during the final stretch.
On Tuesday at Valley Head, Traylor’s 20 points led four Ider players in double-digit scoring in an 89-39 rout of Valley Head.
Dallas Brown scored 15 points, Smith posted 13 points, Seals added 11 points and Kinsley Carson chipped in nine points for the Hornets.
Valley Head (0-1) was led by Jenna McKenzie’s 25 points.
Seals scored seven first-quarter points to help give Ider an 18-14 advantage at the end of the opening period.
The Hornets erupted for 26 points in the second quarter, advancing to a 44-26 halftime lead. Traylor, Seals, Carson and Allie Pruett each made a 3-pointer during the period.
Ider led 69-32 by the end of the third.
On Tuesday night at Section, Stopyak paced Sylvania with a team-high 16 points, Abby Santiago added 13 and Leianna Currie 10 as the defending 3A state runner-up opened the season with a 58-26 blowout win.
Currie scored seven points, including three free throws, during the opening period as Santiago and Farmer added six points apiece to help push the Rams to a commanding 25-3 advantage.
Currie and Lilley Frost each made a 3-pointer in the second period and Sylvania led 36-13 at halftime.
Stopyak poured in 12 of her 16 points in the third period, sinking a pair of 3s and two foul shots to extend the Rams’ advantage to 53-23.
Madison Armstrong finished with 18 points for Section (0-2) and was the team’s only double-digit scorer.
Geraldine 60, Crossville 24:
Geraldine improved to 3-0 after rolling past Crossville 60-24 in the team’s home opener Tuesday night.
Gracey Johnson had 16 points with nine steals and four rebounds and assists for the Bulldogs. Chloe Murdock scored 11 points, JJ Dismuke added nine points and Kristen Armstrong chipped in eight points. Alexis Powell hauled in seven rebounds and Jenna Schlageter collected five rebounds.
Collinsville 43, Asbury 28:
Tyla Tatum had 17 points and seven rebounds to help Collinsville to a 43-28 victory at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Gracie Griggs added eight points and Sophia Wills had five rebounds for the Panthers (1-2).
Keyaira Nichols scored 12 points and 12 rebounds for Asbury (1-4).
Collinsville led 21-12 at intermission and 28-18 entering the final period.
On Tuesday at Pisgah, Kayla Beene sank six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points and Tatum added 20 points in Collinsville’s 77-64 loss at Carey Ellison Gymnasium.
Pisgah (4-0) led 45-30 at halftime and 60-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Moly Heard paced the Eagles with 22 points, Kallie Tinker scored 19 points, Karlee Holcomb added 11 points and Piper Anderson nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.