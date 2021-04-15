With the Week 10 high school soccer polls being released Thursday, the Fort Payne boys maintained their No. 3 ranking in the Class 6A Coaches Poll, while dropping one spot to No. 10 in the latest Super Poll.
Elsewhere across DeKalb County, the Collinsville boys stayed locked in the No. 7 spot in the Class 1A/3A Coaches Poll, and the Crossville boys kept their No. 12 ranking in Class 4A/5A.
Fort Payne defeated Arab to improve to 14-2-1 this week. The Wildcats ranked third behind Homewood and Mountain Brook, respectively, in the 6A Coaches Poll, while moving down one spot to 10th in the Super Poll, consisting of the top 15 teams in the state regardless of classification.
Collinsville (11-4-1) picked up a 3-2 victory against Westbrook Christian, the ninth-ranked team in Class 4A/5A, on Tuesday after toppling Susan Moore 2-1 on Monday.
Crossville (9-2) earned a 5-2 victory at Guntersville on Tuesday. It was the Lions’ sixth consecutive win.
Here are this week’s high school soccer rankings:
BOYS
Super Poll
1. Hoover (16-2) – 1
2. Spain Park (13-1-3) – 2
3. Huntsville (12-5-1) – 3
4. Grissom (16-2-2) – 3
5. Homewood (11-3-3) – 5
6. Indian Springs (16-2) – 6
7. Mountain Brook (17-3) – 7
8. Vestavia Hills (13-4-3) – 8
9. Oak Mountain (11-5-4) – NR
10. Fort Payne (14-2-1) – 9
11. McGill-Toolen (15-5-4) – 11
12. John Carroll (15-3-3) – 12
13. Bayside Academy (14-0-2) – 13
14. St. Paul’s (15-3) – 14
15. Westminster-Oak Mountain (10-1-3) – 15
Class 7A
1. Hoover (16-2) – 1
2. Spain Park (13-1-3) – 2
3. Huntsville (12-5-1) – 3
4. Grissom (16-2-2) – 4
5. Vestavia Hills (13-4-3) – 5
6. Oak Mountain (11-5-4) – 8
7. Daphne (13-2-1) – 10
8. Fairhope (12-3-1) – 7
9. Thompson (9-3-3) – 6
10. Davidson (16-3-1) – 9
11. Florence (8-5) – 11
12. Auburn (8-6) – 12
13. Smiths Station (8-4-2) – NR
14. Hewitt-Trussville (7-7-2) – 14
15. Austin (8-4-1) – NR
Class 6A
1. Homewood (11-3-3) – 1
2. Mountain Brook (17-3) – 2
3. Fort Payne (14-2-1) – 3
4. McGill-Toolen (15-5-4) – 4
5. St. Paul’s (15-3) – 5
6. Briarwood (9-5) – 6
7. Pinson Valley (13-7-2) – 7
8. Pelham (13-5-1) – 9
9. Chelsea (11-7) – 8
10. Southside-Gadsden (10-6) – 10
11. Opelika (8-3-2) – 11
12. Randolph (8-3-2) – 12
13. Calera (8-3-2) – 13
14. Springville (9-5-1) – 14
15. Hartselle (17-4-1) – 15
Also receiving votes: Gardendale (11-5-2)
Class 4A/5A
1. Indian Springs (16-2) – 1
2. John Carroll (15-2-3) – 2
3. Montgomery Academy (14-1-1) – 3
4. Russellville (12-0) – 4
5. Pike Road (15-1) – 6
6. Guntersville (14-7-2) – 5
7. Boaz (12-5-3) – 7
8. Oneonta (18-1) – 15
9. Westbrook Christian (9-3) – 9
10. St. John Paul II (9-4-1) – 10
11. Leeds (12-4-2) – 11
12. Crossville (9-2) – 12
13. Sylacauga (10-6-1) – 13
14. Lincoln (12-5-2) – 14
15. Madison Academy (8-6) – 8
Class 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy (14-0-2) – 1
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (10-1-3) – 2
3. Catholic-Montgomery (14-2-1) – 4
4. St. Luke’s (11-5-2) – 3
5. Mars Hill (15-1) – 5
6. Tanner (14-4-1) – 6
7. Collinsville (11-4-1) – 7
8. Donoho (10-3-1) – 8
9. Cottage Hill (8-5-1) – 9
10. Danville (8-1-2) – 10
11. Susan Moore (8-5) – 12
12. Trinity (13-8) – 13
13. Elkmont (8-5-1) – NR
14. Weaver (5-4) – 11
15. J.B. Pennington (5-3)
GIRLS
Super Poll
1. Huntsville (20-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (16-1) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (16-3-1) – 3
4. Homewood (14-2) – 4
5. McGill-Toolen (12-4-1) – 5
6. Montgomery Academy (14-0-1) – 6
7. James Clemens (10-4-3) – 7
8. Spain Park (9-3-1) – 8
9. Thompson (16-4-2) – 9
10. Smiths Station (10-2-2) – 10
11. Auburn (11-2-1) – 11
12. Fairhope (13-0-3) – 12
13. Chelsea (11-4-1) – NR
14. Susan Moore (21-1) – 14
15. Glencoe (14-1) – 15
Class 7A
1. Huntsville (20-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (16-1) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (16-3-1) – 3
4. James Clemens (10-4-3) – 4
5. Spain Park (9-3-1) – 5
6. Thompson (16-4-2) – 6
7. Smiths Station (10-2-2) – 7
8. Auburn (9-2-1) – 8
9. Fairhope (13-0-3) – 9
10. Hewitt-Trussville (7-4-3) – 10
11. Sparkman (10-1) – 11
12. Daphne (9-5-3) – 13
13. Bob Jones (10-7-1) – 12
14. Albertville (9-8-1) – 15
15. Baker (10-5-1) – NR
Class 6A
1. Homewood (14-2) – 1
2. McGill-Toolen (12-4-1) – 2
3. Chelsea (11-4-1) – 5
4. Pelham (14-0) – 4
5. Briarwood (10-7) – 3
6. St. Paul’s (11-4-3) – 6
7. Southside-Gadsden (10-3-2) – 7
8. Cullman (8-5-1) – 8
9. Spanish Fort (8-4-1) – 9
10. Baldwin County (14-4) – 10
11. Helena (10-6-2) – 11
12. Gardendale (13-3-1) – 14
13. Benjamin Russell (8-3-2) – 15
14. Springville (10-6-1) – NR
15. Mountain Brook (6-8-2) – 12
Class 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy (14-0-1) – 1
2. Guntersville (9-5-1) – 2
3. St. John Paul II (12-4) – 3
4. Carroll-Ozark (14-1-1) – 5
5. Indian Springs (9-2) – 6
6. Altamont (8-7-1) – 4
7. St. Michael (7-3-3) – 7
8. Westminster Christian (10-4) – 8
9. Priceville (12-4) – 9
10. St. James (10-4) – 10
11. East Limestone (12-6) – 11
12. Lincoln (10-8-1) – 12
13. Pike Road (7-1-1) – 13
14. American Christian (9-2) – 14
15. Jacksonville (4-2) – 15
Class 1A/3A
1. Susan Moore (21-1) – 1
2. Glencoe (14-1) – 2
3. Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-6) – 3
4. Donoho (16-0-1) – 4
5. Mars Hill (11-3) – 5
6. Bayside Academy (7-3) – 6
7. Cottage Hill (11-1-4) – 7
8. Trinity (8-4-1) – 8
9. Orange Beach (8-4) – 9
10. Clements (11-5-1) – 10
11. Catholic-Montgomery (7-6) – 11
12. St. Luke’s (10-4) – 12
13. Providence Christian (6-4-2) – 13
14. Danville (6-5) – NR
15. Faith Christian (7-6) – 15
Also receiving votes: Whitesburg Christian (5-3)
