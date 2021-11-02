Wildcats net team of the week following rout of Chiefs

The Fort Payne Wildcats are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after receiving 63% of the online voting and routing the North Jackson Chiefs 32-7 in their regular-season finale at Fort Payne High School's Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Highlighting the Wildcats' win was Alex McPherson kicking four field goals, including one from a state record 61 yards to eclipse his brother Evan's record of 60 yards set in 2017.
Additionally, Jake Barnes threw two touchdown passes to Ricky Adame as Fort Payne improved to 6-4 heading into its AHSAA Class 6A first-round state playoff game at Briarwood Christian this Friday night.
