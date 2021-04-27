The Fort Payne boys tennis team ended its historic run at the AHSAA Class 6A State Tennis Championships last week, finishing with two points for 16th place in the classification.
Montgomery Academy won the 6A championship with 52 points.
The Fort Payne boys won their first sectional title in program history and advanced to the state competition for just the second time in program history — the previous state appearance was in 1996.
The Wildcats included Kristopher Boyette, Shao Chen, Elijah Morgan, Austin Evans, David Allen Fischer, Julian Barber, Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim.
The team was led by head coach Stormy Stevens and assistant coaches Logan Wright and Amy Fischer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.