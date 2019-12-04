Fort Payne girls thrive in half-court offense, beat Gadsden City

FORT PAYNE — Getting an opportunity to work on their half-court offense, the Fort Payne girls took full advantage.
Isabelle Goggans had 18 points to lead the Wildcats in a 58-29 rout of Gadsden City on Monday night.
Kylie Neil scored 15 points with five assists, Mattie Prewett added nine points and seven rebounds, and Kiuna Johnson had nine points and five rebounds, as Fort Payne improved to 5-0.
The Wildcats shot 57 percent from the floor, with the majority of scoring coming from within their half-court offense.
“It’s important when you can score in the half-court, because when we play some of the schools we have to play, we’re not going to be able to fast-break on those kinds of teams,” Wildcats coach Steve Sparks said. “It gives us an opportunity to work through our offense and get high-percentage shots.”
Johnson scored on three straight possessions in the first quarter to help push the Wildcats to a 17-9 lead. She made a driving layup and scored on the receiving end of two passes from Kylie Neil.
Fort Payne continued working through its offense to take a 29-12 halftime advantage. Kylie Neil made a driving layup and Logan Neil assisted her with a score in the paint to make it 21-9 with 5:55 left in the half.
Gadsden City used its length to grab rebounds and get shots in the low post. Many of the Titans’ shots just didn’t fall after getting good looks at the basket.
“We gave up an offensive board on several possessions,” Sparks said. “In a close game, that will come back to cost us the game. We need to work on our rebounding.”
Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne boys 62
The Fort Payne boys are looking to turn some late-game bad breaks in their favor.
The Wildcats turned the ball over with a one-point lead and 40 seconds left in overtime, and Lane White’s rebound was called a jump ball, awarded to Gadsden City with 12 seconds to play.
Gadsden City’s Demarcus Macon rebounded and scored with 5 seconds remaining, and Kevin Hightower’s half-court heave bounced off the rim in the Wildcats’ 63-62 loss Monday night.
“We’ve been in so many close games. That’s going to help us down the stretch,” Fort Payne coach Michael Banks said. “We have to find a way to finish the game and make those breaks go our way.”
Gadsden City got in foul trouble late in the first half and Fort Payne pulled ahead 40-33 at halftime.
The Titans chipped away at the lead and cut the deficit to 53-51 with 2:27 remaining in the third. Rod Orr scored in the post and Zion Kirby scored in the paint and added another shot off a rebound during the frame.
Gadsden City was awarded possession on a jump ball with the game tied at 56 and 12 seconds left in regulation. Jay Lawson took the ball coast-to-coast, but his tear-drop layup fell short at the buzzer, forcing extra time.
“All of this adversity we’re facing so far this year is eventually going to help us,” Banks told his team after the game. “It’s making us stronger, it’s preparing us for the tough area we have to play in.”
Hightower threw a lob to White for a score, giving the Wildcats a 62-58 lead with 1:07 left in OT, but the Titans followed with a 3-pointer to cut it to 62-61 with 54 seconds left.
White rebounded a Gadsden City miss with 12 seconds to play, but Orr reached for the ball with four personal fouls and the Titans received possession after a jump ball call.
“I really didn’t have a good angle, but it looked like Lane secured the rebound, then a hand was stuck in there late,” Banks said. “When the whistle was blown, I thought it was going to be a foul on (Orr) and he was done for the game, but it went to a jump ball.”
White scored a game-high 24 points, Jacob Hendricks added 16 points and Hightower had 11 points for Fort Payne.
Orr led Gadsden City with 15 points and Shamar Hicks scored 13.
The Wildcats visit Alexandria on Friday.
