Strong rushing effort powers Plainview past Crossville in non-region contest

Jathan Underwood finished with 187 yards rushing and two scores as Plainview’s run game flourished in a 34-20 win against the Crossville Lions in Rainsville on Friday night.
The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Class 3A Region 7) closed their win with 396 yards of total offense with 312 yards rushing.
Brody McCurdy ran eight times for 73 yards and two touchdowns for Plainview. Marcos Vega added 43 yards on 10 carries.
Noah White completed 2 of 3 passes for 84 yards with no interceptions and 53-yard scoring pass to Levi Brown in the second quarter.
The Bears led 14-0 at the end of the opening period before Hunter Haston scored on a 13-yard run with 2 minutes remaining in the first half to make it a 20-6 Plainview lead at the break.
Underwood ran for a 41-yard score in the third, before Crossville’s Dekota Casey had an 11-yard rushing score and teammate Andy Bolding added a rushing score of 71 yards in the fourth.
The Lions (0-5, 0-2) finished with 282 yards of offense.
Kolby Lesley led Crossville’s run game with 24 carries for 92 yards and Bolding finished with 71 yards rushing.
Plainview hosts Fyffe on Friday.
Crossville hosts West Point on Friday.
