Sawyer Kate Hulgan cashed in six 3-point baskets and led Plainview with 22 points in a 57-47 victory at Class 6A Cullman last Thursday night.
Gracie Rowell scored 12 points from four 3-pointers and Lauren Jimmerson chipped in eight points for the Bears, who led 22-18 at the half and maintained a 35-35 tie entering the final frame.
Ali Price finished with seven rebounds and five assists and steals, and Saydi Jackson contributed five rebounds for Plainview.
Collinsville 62, NSM 59 —
Nayeli Mata drilled seven 3s and finished with a game-high 21 points, leading three Collinsville girls in double-digit scoring against North Sand Mountain at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium last Thursday night.
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum scored 19 points and Rylee Tillery added four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Madison Renfro paced the Bison with 16 points, including four 3s, and Kayden Reyes added 15 points.
