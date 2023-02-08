Sawyer Kate Hulgan cashed in six 3-point baskets and led Plainview with 22 points in a 57-47 victory at Class 6A Cullman last Thursday night.

Gracie Rowell scored 12 points from four 3-pointers and Lauren Jimmerson chipped in eight points for the Bears, who led 22-18 at the half and maintained a 35-35 tie entering the final frame.

