Today

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.