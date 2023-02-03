Cherokee County rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game with 4 minutes remaining in regulation. 

But some key defensive stops and foul shots helped secure Fort Payne’s 70-63 victory at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.

