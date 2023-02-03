Cherokee County rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game with 4 minutes remaining in regulation.
But some key defensive stops and foul shots helped secure Fort Payne’s 70-63 victory at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Luke Stephens finished with a game-high 35 points, including three 3-point baskets, for the Wildcats (10-16). He produced 14 of Fort Payne’s 17 fourth-quarter points in the final period, while shooting 8 of 11 from the foul line.
“After we got the 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, it became a mucky game,” Wildcats head coach Michael Banks said. “(The Warriors) were putting a lot of pressure on the ball and we were taking some bad shots during that stretch when they got back into the game. We got lost a little bit. We put in a lot of effort in the third quarter to build that lead and we got a little tired defensively at the beginning of the fourth, combined with some bad decisions on offense.”
Jacob Cornejo scored a putback shot to tie the game at 54 with 4:13 left in the game, before Carter Tinker (eight points) scored a layup on an assist from Jackson Banks with 3 minutes left to give the Wildcats the lead for good.
Jackson Amos (17 points) made a layup to pull the Warriors within 60-58 with 2 minutes to go, then Stephens converted a 3-point play to extend Fort Payne’s advantage to 63-58 ahead of Stephens adding a pair of free throws to make it 65-60 with 56.4 seconds remaining.
Fort Payne went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of the guys for the way they got to the free-throw line; that was the difference in the game, making the free throws,” Banks said. “We did get a few stops down on the defensive end, not as many as we needed, but we did get a few stops that allowed us to build that lead back.”
The Wildcats maintained a 36-35 edge at halftime, as Stephens tallied 15 points and Nolan Fowler scored all 11 of his points in the half.
Stephens sank a 3-pointer from the wing, made two layups, a teardrop layup and two free throws across the opening period to help Fort Payne lead 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Fowler scored a fast-break layup and swished a corner 3-pointer, and Tinker produced a layup to put Fort Payne in front 34-32 with 56 seconds to play in the half. Cade Hopper, who drained seven 3s and finished with 25 points for the Warriors, swished a pair of 3s across the second quarter and Amos scored a layup as time expired.
Jaden Wilson had eight points for Cherokee County.
On Wednesday night at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, Stephens poured in a game-high 37 points as Fort Payne topped Piedmont 72-61. Fowler added 11 points and Tinker chipped in 10 points.
The Wildcats play Gadsden City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the AHSAA Class 6A Area 13 Tournament at Gadsden City High School. The Fort Payne girls take the court at Gadsden City at 5 p.m., against Oxford.
“I encourage all of Fort Payne to come,” Banks said. “We’re playing on Gadsden City’s home floor but I feel like we can pack the stands with Fort Payne people, having two Fort Payne games there. And if we can get a big crowd, that would help us tremendously. We do well when we have big crowds here. I’d love to see a lot of people come.”
