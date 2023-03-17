The Fort Payne girls tennis team took a 5-4 loss to visiting Southside-Gadsden, and the boys fell 9-0 on Tuesday.
In girls doubles, Courtnie Rae Carroll and Anna Kate Akins earned a 9-7 win at No. 1, while Jessica Simpson and Cadence Burkhead won 9-7 at No. 2 and Micaela Domingo and Debbie Domingo fell 8-3 at No. 3.
Simpson picked up an 8-2 win at No. 3 singles and Micaela Domingo won 8-4 at No. 5. Carroll was defeated 8-6 at No. 1, Akins lost 8-4 at No. 2 and Burkhead fell 8-4 at No. 4, while Debbie Domingo lost 8-3 at No. 6.
In boys singles, Carson Pike was defeated 8-3 at No. 1, Kris Boyette fell 8-0 at No. 2 and Eli Walters took an 8-1 loss at No. 3. Patrick Long lost 8-1 at No. 4, Joseph Hernandez fell 8-0 at No. 5 and Brandon Macpherson lost 8-0 at N0. 6.
Pike and Boyette took an 8-3 loss at No. 1 doubles, while Walters and Long fell 8-1 at No. 2 and Hernandez and Macpherson were defeated 8-1 at No. 3.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Mae Jemison on Monday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
