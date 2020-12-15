FORT PAYNE — Madi Wallace followed up on her strong season-opening performance of the indoor track and field season with another stellar outing, capturing three of the Fort Payne girls’ six first-place individual finishes at the Holiday Invitational in Birmingham on Saturday.
Wallace placed first in the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, and long jump. She clocked a personal best time in the 60-meter dash and was just below her personal best in both the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump.
“I am looking for her to break some of her own personal records in the meet we are attending this Thursday,” Fort Payne coach Selena Penton said.
Wallace had a first-place finish in the long jump and second-place finishes in the 400-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles in Fort Payne’s indoor season opener in Birmingham on Dec. 5.
Jordan Strogov was first in the high jump and Arianna Johnson and Cooper Garrett tied for first place in the triple jump for the Wildcats. Johnson recorded a third-place finish in the long jump and was 11th individually in the 60-meter dash, while Garrett added a sixth-place finish in the shot put.
Penton said she was very pleased with Fort Payne’s field event performances. Strogov jumped a season-best 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and had some great attempts at 5 feet, which is her personal best.
Garrett, an eighth-grader, competed in her first indoor track and field meet and pulled a 29 feet, 4 ½ inches in the triple jump to tie for first place.
“I am expecting big things from our field event crew, especially with them competing this well this early in the season,” Penton said.
Wallace, Strogov, Johnson and Lilly Price comprised Fort Payne’s 4x200-meter relay team that placed second overall.
“This was our first time running it and we had two girls on it who have never run a relay before,” Penton said. “However, I thought each person ran a really strong leg and I am certain that we will run an even better time this week.”
Aylin Vega finished second individually in the 3200-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run, Maddie Jackson finished fourth in the 1600-meter run and Price placed 10th in the 400-meter dash.
The Wildcats return to Birmingham’s CrossPlex for another meet Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.