It took some extra time, but the Plainview boys basketball team jumped back into action after the brief holiday break with a win.
Cole Millican shot 61 percent from the floor and scored 38 points to lead the Bears to an 80-79 victory against the Pisgah Eagles at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday night.
Millican had 17 points at halftime, where Plainview (14-3, 4-0 Class 3A, Area 15) held a 46-33 advantage, before the Eagles (6-8, 1-3) outscored the Bears 36-24 in the second half to force overtime.
Pisgah shot 52 percent from the field, while Plainview shot 41 percent. The Bears got the edge in the rebounding battle at 35-32.
Millican made four 3-pointers (4 of 9) for 44 percent from 3-point range and went 71 percent from inside the arc on 10 of 14 shooting. He added a 75-percent shooting effort from the foul line (6 of 8) with eight rebounds and five assists.
Jonah Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds, Tristian Willingham had 10 points and six rebounds, and Jacob Henderson hauled in 10 rebounds.
With a quick turnaround, Millican responded with another massive scoring output, netting a double-double of 37 points and 10 rebounds in an 88-82 win at North Sand Mountain on Saturday night.
Millican shot 38 percent from 3-point range (3 of 8) and 83 percent from 2-pointers (10 of 12), while making 8 of 9 free-throw attempts for an 89 percent performance.
Willingham chipped in 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers for Plainview. Williams finished with 10 points and Henderson added 10 rebounds.
