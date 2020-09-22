Undefeated Plainview hosts winless Crossville in intracounty matchup

After pulling away to beat region rival Geraldine last Friday, the Plainview Bears became one of two DeKalb County teams remaining undefeated heading into this week.
Meanwhile, the Crossville Lions are still looking for their first win after a bye week.
Plainview hosts the Class 5A Lions in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears (4-0, 2-0 Class 3A, Region 7) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to extend their lead and defeat previously undefeated Geraldine 30-16 last week.
As Plainview amassed all of its 336 yards of offense through rushing, Marcos Vega paced the ground attack with a game-high 229 yards on 18 carries for two touchdowns. Brody McCurdy ran for 61 yards on 10 carries with two scores.
Defensively, McCurdy collected a team-high 14 tackles, including six for loss with a sack. Bryson Richey added 11 tackles, including four for loss with a sack and Vega chipped in 10 stops.
Through four games, the Bears have scored an average of 43 points per game while surrendering 11.
The Plainview-Crossville series is at 22-22-1 coming into Friday’s meeting, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Lions (0-4, 0-2 Class 5A, Region 7) are hoping to pick up their first win of the season against a fellow DeKalb County team. They have allowed an average of 38 points per game so far this season, while scoring 10 per contest.
Prior to its bye week, Crossville took consecutive region losses (48-7 vs. Boaz and 49-7 vs. Guntersville) after falling to Collinsville 24-6 and 29-20 against New Hope in the season opener.
