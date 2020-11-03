Crossville's Haston wins Player of the Week

Crossville senior Hunter Haston won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week, receiving 36% of the online vote.
Haston, a quarterback and linebacker for the Lions, scored a 2-yard touchdown run and made a game-saving interception with 2 minutes left in last week's 21-12 win against Geraldine in the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek.
Haston's scoring run midway through the third quarter capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive.
