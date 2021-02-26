Malachi Orr singled in a run to propel the Collinsville Panthers past the Ider Hornets 7-6 in Collinsville on Thursday.
With the game knotted at 6, Orr singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Jacob Jones to plate the winning run in walk-off fashion, lifting the Panthers to a 5-1 record and their fifth straight win.
Carson Dennis recorded two hits, including a double, with four RBIs. Orr collected two hits, an RBI and scored a run and Jameson Cooper Coker tallied two RBIs.
Keaton DeBoard tossed five innings in the start for Collinsville, surrendering five hits and three runs while striking out 12 and walking none.
Keegan Whitaker retired 10 Collinsville batters and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Hornets (5-2).
Whitaker had two hits and Peyton Hood added two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Southside-Gadsden 6, Fort Payne 0:
Fort Payne was restrained to four hits and fell behind early in a loss against Southside-Gadsden in Fort Payne on Thursday.
Cooper Harcrow led the Wildcats (2-3) with two hits. The team left seven runners stranded on base.
Fort Payne starting pitcher Brody Gifford lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Hayden Fry sat seven Fort Payne batters and walked two in his six-inning performance.
Thomas Little homered in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring a solo run to push Southside into a 5-0 advantage; he finished with two RBIs. Andrew McBurnett recorded two hits and scored two runs, Michael Rich chipped in two runs and two RBIs and Toren Snow had two hits and scored two runs.
Fyffe 10, Section 0:
Fyffe pitchers Tanner Cowart and Ike Rowell combined to keep Section scoreless in a run-rule win in six innings in Fyffe on Thursday.
Cowart surrendered two hits, struck out eight and walked one in four innings, while Rowell retired two while allowing no hits in the final two frames.
The Red Devils improved to 3-0 after scoring a run in each of the first two innings and four additional runs in the third to take a 6-0 advantage.
Fyffe’s Ty Bell hit a triple and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored, Cowart blasted two doubles with an RBI and scored two runs and Will Stephens added a double with two RBIs and scored a run for.
Fyffe amassed 11 hits and left four runners stranded in scoring position.
Crossville 12, Pisgah 2:
Quentin Chapman collected four hits and Dekota Causey surrendered one hit and struck out 14 as the Crossville Lions rolled past the Pisgah Eagles in six innings at Pisgah on Thursday.
Chapman registered two RBIs and two runs scored for Crossville (2-2). Harley Hicks had three hits, including a triple, with three RBIs and scored a run, Gary Dale Heflin recorded two hits and scored two hits with an RBI, Trace Allen had two hits and scored a run and Fernando Guzman tallied three RBIs with a run scored.
Brody Parker struck out 10 Crossville batters and walked one in five innings of his start for the Eagles (0-6).
Plainview 10, Glencoe 0:
Noah White delivered 11 strikeouts while surrendering no runs on three hits as the Plainview Bears romped past the Glencoe Yellow Jackets in five innings in Rainsville on Wednesday.
The Bears (2-2) collected eight hits, led by three from Levi Brown, while teammates John Mathis Arnold and Ethan Williams had two apiece.
Plainview constructed a 5-0 advantage leading into the second inning, adding one run in the third and four runs in the fifth frame.
Williams finished with three RBIs and Brown chipped in two RBIs.
The Yellow Jackets left seven runners stranded on base, while Plainview left just three runners aboard.
Collinsville 9, Sylvania 6:
Malachi Orr blasted a three-run homer in the third inning of Collinsville’s home victory against Sylvania on Wednesday.
The Panthers (4-1) led 9-1 at the top of the seventh inning before Sylvania rallied.
Preston Holcomb doubled home a runner and Blake Phillips singled another runner to slice the scoring margin to 9-3. Gareth Anderson followed with a three-run home run across center field before the Rams grounded out to close the game.
Keaton DeBoard finished with three hits and scored four runs for Collinsville. Dalton Hughes added three RBIs, two hits and scored two runs and Orr tallied three RBIs.
Sylvania’s Gavin Chambers registered two hits and scored a run and Holcomb closed with two RBIs.
Ider 4, Plainview 3:
Matthew Norman singled in the seventh inning to plate Peyton Hood and help Ider edge Plainview in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Norman led the Hornets with two hits and Keegan Whitaker, Andrew Blevins and Hayden Jackson each recorded an RBI.
The Bears registered seven hits to Ider’s six. Sam Crowell, John Mathis Arnold and Connor Davis each hit a double for the Hornets. Ethan Williams and Crowell finished with two hits apiece.
Hood earned the win on the mound for Ider, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Braxton Henson tossed two innings in relief of starter Austin Anderson. Henson surrendered a run on two hits while walking two and striking out four. Anderson struck out five and walked one while giving up three runs on four hits.
