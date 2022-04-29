AJ Kramer and Caitlin Snyder each belted a home run, as Fort Payne’s offense hummed in an 8-1 victory against Fyffe on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (31-8-1) plated four runs in the bottom of the second inning to pull away to a 5-1 lead, before pushing across three runs in the fourth frame.
AJ Kramer added a double and drove in three runs at the plate. She also pitched a complete game, delivering 10 strikeouts with no walks and allowing three hits.
Graidin Haas scored three runs on three hits, including a double, Cory Kramer doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Snyder added an RBI and scored a run while Abby Phillips chipped in two RBIs.
Fyffe’s Chloe Hatch retired eight, walked one and surrendered nine hits in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Fort Payne plays in the Class 6A, Area 15 Tournament at Scottsboro on Tuesday. The Wildcats face Arab at 4 p.m.
Fyffe plays Sylvania at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament at Rainsville Sports Complex.
Plainview 6, Springville 0:
Lily Boswell and Tessa Word combined to throw a shutout against Springville on Thursday.
Boswell lasted five innings, surrendering three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Word allowed four hits with no walks and two strikeouts, as the Bears improved to 36-5.
At the plate, Word doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Boswell doubled on two hits with an RBI and Jada Hampton doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored. Hannah Regula scattered two hits and plated a run and Kadie Brooks added two hits.
Scottsboro 2, Geraldine 0:
JJ Dismuke and Lydia West each recorded a hit as Geraldine was limited to three total hits in a shutout loss to Scottsboro on Tuesday.
In the circle, Emily Oliver allowed six hits, retired one and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Bulldogs (22-9-1).
Anna Stuart picked up the win for Scottsboro (25-11-1); she struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings. Alyssa Smart struck out three and walked one while giving up one hit in relief.
Lexie Bennett, Ella Lee, Brooklyn McGee, Kambrie Doss, Haylen Miles and Stuart accounted for Scottsboro’s hits.
Geraldine plays Collinsville at 3 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament at Geraldine.
