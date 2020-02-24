Ike Rowell struck out nine batters and allowed no runs on four hits in 4 innings of Fyffe’s 9-1 win against Collinsville in Fyffe on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils improved to 2-0 and finished with nine hits, led by Brody Dalton’s three. He hit a double with an RBI and scored a run.
Rowell added a double with an RBI and scored a run. Eli Benefield finished with two RBIs and a run scored, and Koby Harris plated three runs.
Fyffe pulled ahead at 3-0 in the second inning. The Red Devils scored a pair of runs on an error at the mound and a third run on an error at third base.
The Panthers scored their lone run in the top of the fifth. Parker Godwin walked Kaleb Jones and Jones advanced to second base on a passed ball, before scoring on Marshall Hughes’ line drive to left field.
Dalton scored a run for the Red Devils in the bottom of the fifth on a ground out to short to extend the lead to 5-1.
Benefield singled to center and allowed Bell and Harris to add runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-1 advantage. Later in the inning, Rowell doubled Benefield home with two outs and Rowell scored on a Dalton single to complete the scoring.
Hughes finished with two hits and an RBI for the Panthers at the plate and Jacob Jones added two hits and scored a run.
Hughes pitched 3 innings, recording three strikeouts and two walks with three runs on two hits in the loss. Garrett Skelton tossed 3 innings in relief, giving up seven hits for six runs with a strikeout and two walks.
As DeKalb County baseball teams continue dealing with wet weather in this early portion of the season, here are some other results from this weekend:
Fyffe 15, Asbury 0
Fyffe opened its season with a resounding 15-0 romp past Asbury in 5 innings at Fyffe on Friday.
Eli Benefield and Koby Harris teamed up to keep Asbury hitless. Benefield threw 4 innings in the starting role, while striking out five and walking one. Harris finished up the game with two strikeouts and no walks.
The Red Devils recorded 10 total hits.
Brody Dalton had three hits, including two doubles, while adding two RBIs and scoring three runs. Ike Rowell chipped in two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and three runs scored. Harris had two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Benefield finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ider 14, Gaston 0
Peyton Hood batted 3 for 4 with a triple and two doubles to help the Ider Hornets roll past Gaston 14-0 in 5 innings Saturday.
Hood led the Hornets with three RBIs and scored four runs. Dylan Avery added three hits, including two doubles, and scored four runs. Alex Godwin hit a double with three RBIs and Aiden Whitaker finished with two RBIs.
Ider recorded 10 hits to Gaston’s two.
Godwin earned the win on the mound for the Hornets, striking out four and walking one while allowing no runs on two hits in 3 innings. Andrew Holt tossed 2 innings, surrendering no hits or runs, while striking out two and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.