Members of Fort Payne’s Black Belt Academy earned several medals and trophies at the 2022 Ozark Regional Tournament.
Shawn Abrams placed second in forms and third in sparring; Ricky Baine was first in forms and second in sparring; Stella Still placed third in forms; Faith Roden finished with a second-place award in forms; Xitlaly Altamirano placed second in sparring; Adelynn Watkins earned a first-place finish in forms and a second-place finish in sparring; Gracie Hansen placed second in sparring.
