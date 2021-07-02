Youth basketball players participated in a skills camp at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium this week.
Collinsville basketball head coach Jon Tidmore and Collinsville players provided instruction for grades 1-6 during the two-day camp, Monday and Tuesday.
