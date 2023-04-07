Ethan McElhaney struck out three while allowing two hits in 4 1/3 innings of Fort Payne’s 3-2 Game 3 loss against Oxford, suffering a sweep in the Class 6A Area 13 three-game series Thursday.
Nolan Fowler and Eli Lilly each plated runs for the Wildcats (14-10), while Blake Griggs accounted for their lone hit of the series finale.
Oxford’s Drew McCormick struck out three across three innings. Sam Robertson, Peyton Watts and Caleb Robertson scored a run apiece.
In Thursday’s Game 2, the Wildcats couldn’t overcome an early four-run deficit and fell 8-1. Fowler scored for Fort Payne. Ryker Shankles allowed six hits and seven runs in three innings of the loss on the mound, while Brannon Oliver allowed two hits and one run.
Carter Johnson picked up the pitching win in three innings, giving up four hits for one run while striking out two for the Yellow Jackets. Johnson, Watts and Tide Gann all recorded doubles.
Geraldine 12, Sylvania 8
Eli Slaton drove in three runs with a double and four runs scored for Geraldine in a Game 3 win against Class 3A Area 13 rival Sylvania, winning the three-game series 2-1 Thursday.
Jon Beck Wade drove in two runs on two hits and Braylon Fricks contributed two RBIs for the Bulldogs (7-14). Owen Walling surrendered eight hits and runs while striking out two across six innings of the win on the mound.
Braiden Thomas tripled on two hits and drove in two runs for the Rams (9-10), while Will Gant doubled with an RBI, Eli Mattox plated two runs on two hits and Josh Scott drove in two runs. Logan Wilks took the loss in three innings; he allowed 10 runs on six hits while striking out three.
Sylvania’s bats caught fire in Thursday’s Game 2, leading to 14 hits and a 13-5 victory. Thomas tripled on four hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, Gavin Chambers tripled with two RBIs and three runs scored and Mattox doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Scott plated three runs, Wilks scored two runs on two hits with an RBI and Jaxon Smith scored two runs.
Ider 17, Crossville 2
Layne White doubled twice and drove in three runs, Tyler Brewer struck out six and threw a one-hitter across four innings and Ider powered past Crossville on Thursday.
Skylar Haney doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored, Race McDowell doubled with an RBI and scored two runs and Brewer plated three runs on two hits, while Landon Traylor scored three runs with an RBI for the Hornets (10-13). Brewer surrendered no runs and walked two in the pitching win.
Crossville’s Jesus Garcia tallied two hits, Marco Bravo and Jonathen Armstrong each scored a run and Bryant Ramsey and Caleb Causey drove in a run apiece.
Collinsville 6, Sand Rock 2
Keaton DeBoard delivered a complete-game pitching performance, striking out eight and giving up eight hits, as Collinsville secured a 6-2 Game 3 victory against Sand Rock, sweeping the Class 2A Area 13 series Thursday.
Mason McAteer homered on two hits with an RBI and three runs scored for the Panthers (16-7). Jameson Coker doubled on two hits and Jeremiah Killian drove in a run on two hits.
Morgan Tucker homered with an RBI and a run scored for the Wildcats. Peyton Williams took the loss in 2 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and four runs while sitting two.
Plainview 15, Asbury 0
Braxton Henson tripled and drove in six runs, as Plainview rolled past Asbury in Game 2, sweeping the Class 3A Area 13 doubleheader and clinching the regular-season area championship Tuesday.
Austin Anderson struck out eight and surrendered no runs on one hit in a complete-game outing for the Bears (13-7) in the three-inning game. Braden Haymon doubled with two RBIs and three runs scored, Trey Rutledge doubled and plated two runs and Logan Payne scored two runs.
Gavin Johnson allowed eight hits in a complete game for the Rams.
Levi Brown struck out nine and surrendered one hit and no runs in a complete-game outing in the Bears’ 24-0 shutout victory in Game 1. Brown drove in two runs at the plate, while Rutledge drove in two runs on three hits and Haymon registered three hits and two RBIs. Eli Sampson drove in two runs on three hits and Payne drove in three runs on three hits.
Jacob Lindsay allowed 15 hits in two innings of the loss for Asbury.
Collinsville 17, Sand Rock 10
Keaton DeBoard homered twice and drove in four runs as Collinsville rallied past Sand Rock in Game 2 of a Class 2A Area 13 three-game series Tuesday.
The Panthers (15-7) held a 6-2 advantage in the opening inning before Sand Rock pulled ahead 9-6 in the third frame. Collinsville scratched across four runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth frame to take a commanding 16-9 lead.
DeBoard plated four runs, Jameson Coker homered and drove in three runs and Jordan Coker doubled with two RBIs for Collinsville. Will Edmondson doubled and scored two runs and Mason McAteer plated three runs on two hits with an RBI, while Jeremiah Killian drove in two runs on two hits. Jameson Coker struck out three and gave up seven runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. McAteer allowed five hits and struck out four.
Sand Rock’s Jake Middlebrooks homered twice and Kane Robison homered on two hits. Brian Giles doubled with an RBI and Peyton Williams doubled and plated two runs. Giles struck out four and surrendered 11 hits in four innings.
Gavin Lang drove in three runs on three hits, including a double, in the Panthers’ 7-3 victory in Game 1. Killian doubled and drove in two runs and McAteer doubled on three hits and plated two runs. Lang struck out eight and surrendered four hits and two runs in five innings of the win.
Zach Clanton sat 10 and allowed six hits and runs across five innings for the Wildcats.
Geraldine 8, Sylvania 4
Austyn Banks struck out 13 and surrendered three hits in a complete-game win on the mound for Geraldine against Class 3A Area 13 foe Sylvania on Tuesday.
Kaden Walters doubled and drove in three runs on three hits for the Bulldogs (6-13) in the opening game of a three-game area series, while Eli Slaton doubled on two hits and plated two runs and Brodie Norwood scored two runs on two hits. Easton Davis doubled with an RBI and Kobe Hill scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Josh Scott gave up eight hits and five runs while striking out six across five innings of the Rams’ loss. Gavin Chambers tripled and scored a run, and Will Gant drove in a run.
Valley Head 7, Skyline 4
Valley Head’s Keller Sweeney sat 10 and allowed five runs on six hits in five innings in Game 2, as the Tigers swept Skyline in a Class 1A Area 15 doubleheader Tuesday.
Sweeney doubled and plated two runs, and Noah Hulgan doubled on two hits with an RBI for Valley Head (3-13). Chase Thomas plated two runs on three hits and Aiden Logan drove in two runs.
David Potts doubled and drove in two runs for the Vikings, while taking the loss on the mound in 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on four hits.
The Tigers overcame Skyline’s late rally to win 11-9 in Game 1. Tytan Blevins registered two hits, while Eian Bain allowed two runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of the pitching win.
Bryant Kennamer and Jaxon Guthrie each doubled for Skyline. Will Gates struck out three and surrendered five hits and two runs in two innings.
Oxford 3, Fort Payne 0
Blake Griggs smacked Fort Payne’s solo hit in a loss to Oxford in Game 1 of a Class 6A Area 13 three-game series Tuesday.
Griffin Winn tossed a complete game, delivering two strikeouts while allowing three runs on four hits for the Wildcats (14-10).
Peyton Watts recorded two doubles with an RBI and two runs scored, and Carter Johnson drove in two runs on two hits for the Yellow Jackets. Hayes Harrison struck out nine in the complete-game win on the mound.
NSM 14, Fyffe 4
Cooper Cox doubled on three hits and Yahir Balcazar doubled and drove in two hits in Fyffe’s loss to Class 2A Area 15 rival North Sand Mountain on Tuesday.
Jake Wooden struck out four and allowed one run on three hits across 2 1/3 innings for the Red Devils (12-10) in Game 1 of a three-game series.
Michael Poss gave up seven hits, four runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings for the Bison. Kaden Moore hit a home run and plated three runs, Luke Reed doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored and Logan Shoemake plated three runs on three hits with an RBI.
Boaz 24, Crossville 0
Caleb Causey registered Crossville’s lone hit in a four-inning loss against Boaz in Game 2 of a Class 5A Area 13 three-game series Tuesday.
Joseph Lopez struck out two while surrendering seven runs on four hits in one inning for the Lions (2-12).
Boaz’s Cade Whorton retired nine batters and allowed one hit in a complete game. Bo Hester homered with two RBIs and three runs scored, Noah Long tripled and plated five runs and Daniel Posey tripled and drove in four runs, while Tyler Pierce doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Davis Kilpatrick doubled and scored three runs and Elijah Kelly doubled with three RBIs and four runs scored.
The Lions were held without a hit in a 26-0 loss to Boaz in three innings in Game 1 earlier Tuesday.
Carson Gabe homered and doubled while driving in three runs for the Pirates. Tyler Whaley doubled on four hits and drove in six runs, Long doubled twice and Tyler Osborn doubled. Brooks Gaither doubled and Kilpatrick doubled while driving in three hits.
Geraldine 7, Section 6
Kobe Hill plated two runs on two hits, Braylon Fricks tossed 6 1/3 innings and Geraldine rallied past Section on Monday.
River Walling drove in two runs and Austyn Banks plated two runs for the Bulldogs (5-14). Fricks gave up seven hits and struck out four.
Jackson Stringer tripled on two hits and Jacob Stringer doubled with an RBI and a run scored for the Lions. Preston Dover scored two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Chattooga 4, Ider 3
Layne White delivered 12 strikeouts across six innings, as Ider fell to Chattooga (Ga.) in a 10-inning contest Monday.
Haign Stephens scored the Indians’ winning run on a line-drive single to center field.
White gave up three runs on six hits on the mound for the Hornets (9-13), while hitting a triple on three hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
Raeden Sumner drove in two runs on three hits and Stephens plated on two hits with an RBI, while pitching five innings, sitting six and allowing two hits and runs.
