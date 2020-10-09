Gillilan scores 4 TDs, Fyffe whips North Sand Mountain

Filling in at quarterback, Hunter Gillilan ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Fyffe Red Devils whipped the North Sand Mountain Bison 55-0 in a game between undefeated teams at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe on Thursday night.
Gillilan ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dalton for the game’s first points with 4:13 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Red Devils (7-0, 4-0 Class 3A Region 7) collected 349 yards of offense, including 332 yards rushing to remain undefeated.
Fyffe led 35-0 at halftime behind scoring runs of 5, 2 and 2 yards by Gillilan and a 13-yard touchdown run by Kyle Dukes. Dukes finished with 14 carries for 82 yards and two scores, adding a 6-yard touchdown run with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
Brody Hicks ran for 51 yards on six attempts. He scored on a 17-yard run to extend Fyffe’s lead to 49-0 with :33 remaining in the third and capped the scoring with a 7-yard run at the 5:32 mark in the fourth.
Tyler Machen had two carries for 60 yards, Dalton made all six extra-point kick attempts and Yahir Balcazar made 1 of 2 PAT kick tries for the Red Devils.
Fyffe recorded 18 first downs to NSM’s six, while holding the Bison to 101 yards of offense.
Fyffe continues its three-game home stand Friday, hosting region foe Geraldine.
