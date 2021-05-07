Working overtime: Collinsville falls to Mars Hill in extra minutes

Jingu Kim blasted a loose ball into the net in the second sudden-death overtime session to lift Mars Hill Bible to a 2-1 win against Collinsville in the semifinal round of the AHSAA Class 1A/3A state playoffs at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.
Collinsville finished its season with a 15-5-1 record and was chasing its first state championship since 2014 and looking to become just the second public school team since 1993 to win a boys’ state soccer title in the AHSAA’s smallest classification.
Collinsville led for the majority of the match. Roberto Diaz flicked a header into the net from 2 yards away with 5:03 remaining in the opening half.
While Collinsville had more scoring opportunities in the match, both sides had some solid chances in the second half.
Mars Hill’s Ryan Foster fired a loose ball wide left of goal 4 minutes into the second half, before Diaz received a pass and shot high from 15 yards out at the 21:50 mark. With 13 minutes remaining in regulation, Bryant Graham took a corner kick from the left side, but no Collinsville players managed to get on the receiving end of the pass.
The equalizer came with 7:20 left in regulation, as Mars Hill’s Caleb Connor shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball bounced through a scrum of players before crossing the goal line.
With 5:50 left, Collinsville received two more chances to ice the match in regulation. Tristan Gallegos took a sliding shot at a loose ball from inside 15 yards, but it was deflected.
Roberto Mendoza collected the rebound and fired from 23 yards, but the shot sailed wide right.
In the first 5-minute overtime period, Gallegos took a sliding shot at a loose ball from inside 15 yards but pushed it wide left. A minute later, Graham sent in a corner kick from the right side, but Mars Hill staved off any attempted scoring opportunity.
