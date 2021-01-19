Madi Wallace and Maddie Jackson represented the Fort Payne girls indoor track and field team well at the annual Martin Luther King Classic on Monday.
Wallace captured an individual first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles and a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, Jackson posted a third-place finish in the 800-meter run and a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the indoor competition.
The Wildcats continue their push toward the state meet by competing in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Jan. 29.
