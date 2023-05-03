Cristian Barrientos netted two goals, as the No. 1-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team kept Cullman scoreless in a 5-0 romp in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs at Wildcat Stadium last Saturday night.
The Wildcats beat Hartselle 2-0 on Tuesday night. They travel to Randolph for the state quarterfinal round. The match is slated for 7 p.m. Friday but is subject to change due to weather.
In last Saturday’s opening-round match, Fort Payne (23-2-2) tallied 29 total shots to the Bearcats’ 10, collecting 21 shots on goal to Cullman’s four.
Barrientos produced a solo goal in the sixth minute before Kai Stolp added a solo score in the 11th minute to push Fort Payne into a 2-0 lead.
Chris Rocha fed Barrientos for a goal in the 25th minute and the Wildcats went into intermission maintaining a 3-0 advantage.
In the second half, George Guardia scored on a penalty kick to make it 4-0 in the 53rd minute. Miguel Santiago added a solo score in the 62nd minute to cap the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.