The Sylvania Rams pulled away from the Geraldine Bulldogs in the fourth quarter for a 41-24 win last Friday, and received 31.7% of the online vote as The Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College.
In the Rams' win, which improved them to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 3A-Region 6, Jaxon Smith passed for 155 yards with a touchdown, Josh Scott had 41 yards receiving with a touchdown — he added a score on an interception return — and Braiden Thomas finished with 137 yards rushing and two scores. Aiden Parham added two rushing scores behind 58 yards.
