Lane White’s 17 points led three Fort Payne boys in double-digit scoring, as they beat Scottsboro 66-53 in Fort Payne on Monday night.
Bryson Richey made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Jacob Hendricks added 10 points.
Jordan Davis led Scottsboro (16-11) with 17 points. Jacob Cooper added 12 points and BJ Harris had 10 points.
Fort Payne improved to 9-16 after Tuesday night’s 96-80 victory against Etowah.
Fort Payne returns to action Friday, hosting Cherokee County for senior night.
Here’s a look at other boys’ action from Monday and Tuesday:
Collinsville 60, Geraldine 48
Isaac Jones poured in a game-high 34 points, Kaleb Jones added 14 points and the Collinsville boys beat Geraldine 60-48 in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Isaac Jones had 22 points in the first half to help the Panthers (10-11) take a 37-22 halftime lead.
Jaxon Colvin made four 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs (7-18) with 21 points.
Isaac Jones scored 22 points in Monday night’s 64-62 loss against Pisgah. Kaleb Jones added 13 points and Cordell Worthy finished with 11 points.
Jared Wilks had a game-high 29 points for the Eagles.
Collinsville visits Oakwood Adventist Academy on Thursday.
Geraldine visits Sardis on Thursday.
Ider 54, Brindlee Mountain 48
Jesse Massey had 17 points to lead the Ider boys to a 54-48 win against Brindlee Mountain in Ider on Monday night.
Jeffrey Shirley scored nine points off three 3-point baskets and Hunter Robinson added eight points, as the Hornets improved to 5-15.
Brindlee Mountain dropped to 5-19.
The Hornets visit Woodville on Thursday.
Sylvania 67, Section 57
Grant Atchley paced the Sylvania boys with a game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds in a 67-57 victory against Section in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
The Rams bounced back from Monday night’s 93-82 loss against North Sand Mountain with their third win against Section this season, improving to 14-10.
Sylvania’s Jarrett Hill scored 13 points, Trevor Butler added 12 points and Austin Traffanstedt had nine points with five rebounds. Josh Tinker had seven rebounds.
Logan Patterson led the Lions (11-11) with 15 points, Gabe Hilley added 12 points and Trevier Porter had 10 points.
The Rams visit Fyffe on Thursday night.
Crossville 52, Asbury 46
Blake Bouldin’s 18 points paced the Crossville boys in a 52-46 overtime win against Asbury on Monday night.
The Lions (9-12) sank 8 of 12 free throws in the overtime period.
Tyler Cox had 11 points and Landin Cox added 10 points.
Jay Jones led Asbury (17-8) with 12 points.
Crossville visits Ider on Friday.
Fyffe 66, Asbury 52
Parker Godwin scored 24 points and Micah Johnson added 11 points with six rebounds in the Fyffe boys’ 66-52 victory against Asbury on Tuesday night.
Gabe Gardner and Brody Dalton each scored nine points for the Red Devils (27-2).
Noah Downer led Asbury with 12 points and Jay Jones had 10 points.
Godwin had 23 points, leading five players in double-digit scoring in a 100-79 senior night win against Geraldine on Monday night.
Austin Buster scored 17 points, Johnson and Gardner added 15 points apiece and Dalton had 11 points.
Geraldine’s Kaejuan Hatley had a game-high 27 points, Griffin Knight chipped in 18 points and Colvin added 12 points.
Fyffe hosts Sylvania on Thursday night.
Buckhorn 87, Plainview 54
Luke Smith scored 11 points with seven rebounds and Jonah Williams had 11 points for the Plainview boys in an 87-54 loss at Buckhorn on Tuesday night.
Buckhorn (21-9) shot 57 percent from the field to Plainview’s 50 percent.
The Bears fell to 24-4.
Plainview hosts North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
