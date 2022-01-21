Fort Payne splits home matches against Gadsden City, Chelsea

The Fort Payne wrestling team dominated Gadsden City 78-6 and took a 42-36 loss to Chelsea during a tri-match at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
Carter Blalock, Pedro Miguel, Hayden Davis and Jax Cyrus each earned a win by pin for the Wildcats. Cole Blalock had a win by decision on the night.
Parker Wilson won by decision in a match against Chelsea and by pin against Gadsden City, and Dawson Williams recorded wins by pin against both Chelsea and Gadsden City, respectively.
Fort Payne competes in a tournament at Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) this weekend, before two road matches next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.